Stakeholders converge in Kigali to liberalise trade in Africa

This year’s 100 Most Notable Africans Leadership and Business Summit in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda has ended with key takeaways from the event where stakeholders highlighted the need for countries in Africa to look inward to proffer solutions to their economic challenges.

Speakers at the event believe that Africa has what it takes to build its economic empire and solve its developmental problems without relying on foreign aid.

It was an opportunity to raise the consciousness of leaders to look within their nations and explore their abundant mineral resources and capacity in agriculture to lift people out of poverty, grow industries, and create wealth for the good of the continent.

In his remarks, the Project Director Africa, 100 Most Notable Peace Icon Africa, Amb Dr. Kingsley Amafibe while speaking on the topic, “Shaping Africa’s future Through Collaboration and Partnership” said creating a platform like African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is a step in the right direction, connecting over a billion Africans to trade in one single market, bringing in their areas of strength to complement each.

He said the summit is a large platform for industrialists, policymakers, political office holders, and key stakeholders in the African economic landscape to share ideas on how to work together for the good of the continent.

Opening the summit, Amb Ibrahim Zanna, Nigerian High Commissioner to Rwanda, spoke about leadership and strategic partnerships in Africa.

Governor of Jigawa state, His Excellency Umar Namadi, who was Represented by the Executive Chairman State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof Haruna Musa, while delivering his keynote speech on “Food Security: A Catalyst for Galvanizing Positive Change and Enshrining Tranquility In Africa” said agriculture has potentials to make the country attain food security and for export purpose.

While expressing concern that the continent still imports food, the governor said Jigawa is making a massive investment to reposition agriculture as a key revenue generator, especially from the export of food produce.

Other speakers include the founder & and chairman, Asian African Chamber of Commerce & Industry and World Peace Diplomacy Organisation, Prof. GD Singh, Psychiatrist CEO, African Global Health, Morocco, DR Imane Kendili, and Deputy Governor, Edo State, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa was all in unison in their call for Africa to rise and activate its sleeping giant.

Others who spoke at the event include President Psychotherapeutic and Counseling Research Institute and West African Regional Director of AMHROA Network, Dr. Sa’adatu Adamu, Founder of Property Wealth Corporation UK, Dr. Daniel Moses, Deputy Director General, Institute of Human Virology, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Prof. Nicaise Ndembi, Founder and CEO, 63 Inc., Malik Shaffy Lizinde, Dr Chuka Nwachukwu.

Chairman Amanda Group, Eur ING DR Chinedu Ogwus RAHIM BAH, Dr Femi Joshua, Dr Michael Odere, Commissioner of Finance Cross River State, Emmanuel Uduh, Amb Daniel Obah, Ruqayya Tofa-Basheer, Aisha Adamu Rufai, and a host of others.