Stakeholders commend Buhari over new NIMASA DG appointment

Stakeholders at the nation’s maritime sector have applauded the appointment of Dr Bashir Jamoh as the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

In a chat with Nigerian Tribune, they said his appointment will bring development and success to the industry due to his vast knowledge of the maritime industry.

Jamoh, who is the current President of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration (CIoTA) has spent over 30 years in NIMASA, rising through the ranks to the position of Executive Director, Finance and Administration before his current appointment as DG.

Speaking, the President of Nigerian Shipowners Association (NISA), Aminu Umar, hailed Jamoh’s appointment because of his understanding of the maritime sector.

According to the NISA President, “With his appointment as NIMASA DG, the Presidency has put a round peg in a round hole because it is very different from bringing in an outsider, that is someone who will start learning the industry; but Jamoh has been in NIMASA for so long and was part of the management team of NIMASA under Dakuku Peterside. I believe he will continue from where Peterside stopped and I wish the stakeholders will give him the needed support to prosper.”

Also speaking, the former President, Shipowners Association of Nigeria (SOAN), Greg Ogbeifun, described the choice of Jamoh being an insider as a good development for the industry.

In his words, “It is a rare opportunity to have somebody who has been in the system over a couple of decades, who has seen it all, both the bad and the ugly become DG of NIMASA. He does not need to be tutored on what the agency’s mandates are. This is the first time a true insider is being appointed as the DG and that, to me, is a very good development. He definitely will have his own strategy on how to deliver on the mandate. I am very comfortable with his appointment.

“Jamoh is somebody who has taken his time to develop himself, career wise, going by his profile. It means that he does not only have the practical experience or the field knowledge, he is also updating himself with the current industry requirement.”

On his expectation from the new NIMASA DG, Ogbeifun urged Jamoh to ensure the timely disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) and also use his wealth of experience to build indigenous capacity as well as address challenges of maritime security in Nigeria’s maritime domain.

A member of the Steering Committee of NISA, Taiwo Akinpelumi, who also hailed the appointment of Jamoh, said he is a round peg in a round hole, given his years of experience in the industry.