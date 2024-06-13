IN order to address the growing need for effective medications among Nigerians, stakeholders have called for cooperative translational pharmaceutical research and drug development between the pharmaceutical sector, academia, and the community.

Professor Kunle Olabayo of the Nigerian Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development, speaking at the Institute for Advanced Medical Research and Training (IAMRAT) Day symposium, said that the demand for traditional medicine is high, and translating research findings on Nigerian medicinal plants in partnership with the pharmaceutical industries will ensure their yearnings are meant.

The Institute for Advanced Medical Research and Training (IAMRAT) Day symposium was with the theme “Translational pharmaceutical research and drug development: the Role of Research Institutes.”

Related Posts No Content Available

Professor Olabayo declared that the advantages of translational research for drug development will only materialise when academicians and pharmaceutical industries collaborate as equal partners, even though research needs to be customised to meet the requirements of individuals seeking to use traditional medicines.

Mrs Yetunde Adigun from Swipha Pharmaceutical Company stated that translational research for drug development has been limited in Nigeria because studies detailing the safety and efficacy data, identification and quantification of active substances, and analytical method development and validation were limited.

She said: “The first part is the limitation in the quantity; where are the studies that have produced useful results? It also gets harder for someone else to take up that project if you are unable to demonstrate safety and efficacy in Phases 1 and 2 clinical trials.

“Also, we, industry, are skeptics. Our prior disappointments are the source of our cynicism. And because there is a big chance of failure, we decide against investing. Investing might be challenging if the finances don’t make sense. Therefore, I believe that the best course of action is to “know what your customer wants.”

Mrs Sade Ajayi, a community pharmacist, said there was a need to ensure patients have access to innovative medicines, including custom-made or compounded medications, at the right dose, right time, and the required time.

She proposed creating a platform where academics could list their novel pharmaceuticals for development and manufacturers could search for items to invest in their development.

In his remarks, Professor Kayode Adebowale, the vice chancellor of the University of Ibadan, who was represented by Professor Aderonke Baiyeroju, the deputy vice chancellor (academic), described IAMRAT as a pioneer in medical research because, in its 44 years of existence, the institute has produced numerous ground-breaking studies in a variety of fields.

Provost College of Medicine, Professor Olayinka Omigbodun, in her host address said that research is the lifeblood of any institution and that a lot of research findings that are left undiscovered by industry to generate revenue and keep research institutes solvent are strewn across academics’ shelves.

She added that in order to meet customer wants, industry and researchers must work together in a synergistic manner.

Oyo State Health Commissioner, Dr Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, in her goodwill message, called for a reflection on the profound impart IAMRAT has had over the past 44 years and a reaffirmation of its commitment to advancing translational pharmaceutical and drug development through continued collaboration and innovation for a healthier future for Nigeria.

Earlier, Professor Ikeoluwapo Ajayi, the director of IAMRAT, said that the institute was founded as one of the academic divisions of the college of medicine to coordinate multidisciplinary research programmes, and it has also supported the advancement of cutting-edge research and the translation of laboratory research findings for clinical and industrial use.

According to her, the purpose of the IAMRAT Day celebration is to guarantee the institute’s heritage will go on and that it will continue to grow and explore new frontiers in advanced medical sciences.

Read Also: Democracy has come to stay in Nigeria — Aiyedatiwa