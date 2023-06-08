Stakeholders in the agricultural sector have unveiled the Strategy for African Catfish Value Chain, aiming to address the challenges faced by the value chain and enhance its productivity in Nigeria and other African countries.

During the launch of the strategy, Fred Kafeero, the representative of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), emphasized the importance of the African catfish value chain strategy, implemented through FAO’s flagship program, the FISH4ACP.

This launch provides an opportunity to reaffirm FAO’s commitment to the blue transformation of the catfish sub-sector, which is crucial for food security, the economy, and people’s livelihoods.

The FISH4ACP is a global fish value chain development program established by the Organization of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States (OACPS) and implemented by FAO, with funding from the European Union (EU) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

“Nigeria is a crucial member state for FAO in the development and advancement of this value chain. As Africa’s most populous nation and the world’s largest producer of African catfish, Nigeria’s annual production is estimated at 1 million tons (in 2021), valued at approximately USD 2.6 billion,” said Kafeero.

“The catfish value chain employs around 1 million people, with over 60% of them being small-scale farmers. These figures are based on the value chain analysis conducted by FISH4ACP and the FMARD, providing the foundation for the strategy we are launching today.”

Kafeero further emphasized that the strategy aims to strengthen Nigeria’s catfish value chain by offering a roadmap to enhance resilience and efficiency in providing affordable food, creating employment opportunities, and fostering business growth. The strategy also seeks to reduce harm to human health and minimize environmental burdens by introducing cleaner smoking technologies.

The EU, as the financier of the project, recognizes the significant role that fisheries and aquaculture play in Africa’s economic development, food security, and poverty reduction. Frank Okafor, speaking on behalf of the International Partnership Officer of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Urszula Solkiewics, highlighted the joint commitment to supporting sustainable and inclusive growth in the fisheries sector through the African Catfish Strategy developed under the Fish4ACP Program.

The strategy focuses on promoting the development of catfish value chains, enhancing productivity, improving market access, and ensuring environmental sustainability. Okafor emphasized the long-standing recognition by the EU and the German Government of the importance of investing in the fisheries sector as a means of livelihood for communities and as a contributor to overall economic growth. Through the Fish4ACP Program, the aim is to strengthen the capacities of African countries to manage their fisheries resources sustainably, enhance sector competitiveness, and foster regional cooperation.

The Fish4ACP Initiative of the OACPS, supported by the Federal Ministry, aims to ensure the economic, social, and environmental sustainability of fisheries and aquaculture value chains in Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific. The initiative aligns with Nigeria’s efforts to boost the catfish sector due to its potential for job creation and business opportunities.

Dr Ebinimi Ansa, the National President of the Fisheries Society of Nigeria (FISON), underscored the pivotal role played by the farmed catfish value chain in meeting the growing demand for quality fish products, generating employment opportunities, and contributing to the nation’s food security and economic growth. She emphasized that the launch of this strategy signifies a significant milestone in the collective efforts to harness the potential of sustainable fisheries and aquaculture through a value chain approach.





Overall, the unveiling of the Strategy on the African Catfish Value Chain reflects a collaborative endeavour by stakeholders to tackle challenges and enhance productivity in the catfish sector, thereby promoting economic development, food security, and sustainable practices.

