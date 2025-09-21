Stakeholders applaud FG’s curriculum review

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s education sector have lauded the Federal Government’s recent review of the national curriculum, describing it as a bold step toward addressing learning gaps and equipping students with skills needed in a fast-changing global landscape.

Speaking at the inauguration of Aristeia Preparatory College in Port Harcourt, the institution’s proprietress, Mrs. Modupe Ativie, commended the Ministry of Education for what she called a timely and forward-looking reform.

The Federal Government had earlier announced the completion of a comprehensive overhaul of the national curriculum covering basic, senior secondary, and technical education.

The revised framework, developed in partnership with agencies including the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC), and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), seeks to reduce content overload, improve learning outcomes, and make Nigerian students globally competitive.

Ativie, who stressed that the new curriculum’s emphasis on skill acquisition is in line with the vision of progressive schools, noted that its success will depend on how effectively schools implement the reforms.

“For these reforms to achieve their goals, implementation must be matched by centres of learning that uphold excellence, expose students to global opportunities, and build purposeful leaders.

“At Aristeia, our commitment is to prepare young Nigerians not just for examinations, but for life beyond the classroom, including pathways to top universities around the world”, she said.

She highlighted that institutions combining strong academic foundations with 21st-century skills, such as languages, Artificial Intelligence, health and social care, and creative design, will be critical in ensuring Nigeria’s youths thrive in a competitive global economy.

Among the dignitaries at the event was Mrs. Magdalene Wilcox, Director of Secondary Education in Rivers State, who praised the international standard of facilities and security at the new college, urging its management to maintain the quality.

Also present was Executive Pastor of COZA Port Harcourt, Pastor Wole Soetan, who performed the tape-cutting ceremony. He described Aristeia as a model of “attention to detail,” commending both the infrastructure and the calibre of staff engaged.

In her remarks, the Dean of School, Barrister Nneoma Ekeh, outlined the college’s programmes, which include IGCSE and A-Levels, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Professional and Practical Life Skills Development, and JAMB Preparatory Courses.

She said these reflect Aristeia’s vision of producing learners who are academically excellent, globally competitive, and practically skilled.

