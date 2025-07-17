Stakeholders advocate for a sustainable future in pharmacy practice

Stakeholders have emphasized that creating a sustainable future for pharmacy practice can be most effectively accomplished through intra- and interprofessional collaboration, patient-centered care, and the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and telepharmacy.

They declared that global healthcare is evolving rapidly due to various factors, including pandemics, antimicrobial resistance, and the increasing burden of non-communicable diseases and so Nigeria’s healthcare landscape requires a fundamental revolution in pharmacy practice.

Professor Peace Babalola, a former Vice Chancellor of Chrisland University, delivering the keynote address at the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria’s Oyo State branch Scientific Week 2025, themed “Building a Sustainable Future for Pharmacy Practice” said this calls for pharmacists to work more SMART: specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound.

Babalola, a professor of pharmacy at the University of Ibadan, stated, “These three interconnected pillars—collaboration (rooted in the vibrant triple helix ecosystem), patient-centric care, and technology—form a cohesive, indispensable, and synergistic strategy for our future.

“By genuinely strengthening teamwork, we exponentially amplify our collective impact on public health. By meticulously centering our practice on the unique needs of each patient, we improve outcomes and cultivate trust. Furthermore, by courageously leveraging AI and telepharmacy, we can overcome limitations and extend quality pharmaceutical care to every citizen.”

Commissioner of Health, Dr Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, stated that in light of rampant misinformation, poor adherence to treatment, and increasing out-of-pocket expenses, pharmacists must take a more proactive approach. This includes monitoring therapy, engaging with families, advocating for policies, and protecting patients’ rights.

According to her, the shift is both urgent and necessary to establish a sustainable future for pharmacy practice, especially as healthcare worldwide experiences significant transformations and technology reshapes the rules of engagement in the field.

Dr Ajetunmobi reiterated the Oyo State government’s commitment to ongoing collaboration with pharmacists to enhance the healthcare system and urged the importance of pharmacists’ expertise in supporting the Oyo State Drug and Health Commodities Management Agency, which is set to launch soon, and in ensuring that the supply chain remains free from counterfeit products.

Chairman of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Oyo State branch, Pharmacist (Col.) Victor Ajanaku (retired), in his welcome address, stated that pharmacy is an endangered profession within Nigeria’s health sector. He emphasized the need for professionals to reinvent themselves, innovate, and maintain their relevance in the evolving global landscape.

According to him, “From training to research and service, we are entering a new era in our practice; new skills and knowledge have emerged, and therefore we must find ways to up-skill as pharmacists if we are to remain relevant in the grand scheme of things.”

Chairman at the event, Pharmacist Anthony Oyawole praised NAFDAC for shutting down open drug markets and removing counterfeit and substandard drugs valued at over a trillion naira in its efforts to sanitize the drug market.

He stated that, as men of honour, pharmacists should unite to pool their resources and speak with one voice in the pursuit of sustaining our pharmacy practice.