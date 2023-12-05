The Resilient and Sustainable Systems for Health (RSSH)/COVID-19 Response Mechanism (C19RM) Grants Projects have said the Global Fund and other donors from Ondo state have recorded a remarkable achievement in the area of integration of the three main disease programmes (HIV, TB, and Malaria)

This was disclosed by the State Programme Officer on Global Fund, Olajumoke Ogunyemi, during a one-day round table media meeting held in Akure, the Ondo state capital, to showcase the progress recorded so far in the course of implementing the project in the state.

Ogunyemi stated that the community-based organisations (CBOs) were not only able to identify some of the challenges in health facilities but also adopted a community-led monitoring approach using key stakeholders and decision-makers to effect drastic changes in the output of many of the health facilities in the state.

Ogunyemi, who said 15 CBOs have made some great impact in their respective communities, strengthening health structures across the state, expressed satisfaction that the objectives of the programme are being achieved.

According to him, all efforts are being put in place to address other noticeable gaps through strategic intervention.

She also used the opportunity to showcase other successes, which included the presentation of five mattresses to a health facility as well as the provision of solar panels for a 24-hour service, among others.

While also noting that the dwindling economy, as well as the ‘Japa syndrome, are taking their toll on the health sector, Ogunyemi, however, challenged Nigerians to take ownership of such impactful projects and contribute their quota to sustaining a healthy society.

The event also allowed stakeholders to share their views on workable action plans and other ways to achieve an enduring structural facelift for health facilities.

In a separate remark, the Olujigba of Ijigba, in Akure South Local Government Area of the state, Oba Luyi Rotimi, said he was impressed with the successes recorded so far, just as he appealed to all stakeholders to do more.

Also speaking, Oba Agunbiade Adesina, the Olu of Eleyeowo, said he is particularly happy with the successes recorded in the communities under review.

The monarchs, therefore, admonished the team to continue the good work while expressing optimism that, in due course, health workers in rural communities will be up to speed on what is expected of them at the community level.

The ODSACA representative, Benson Ogunfuyi, in his own remarks, commended Global Fund for their efforts, just as he restated the need to look into the sustainability of the project through the continued engagement of NGOs.

Earlier in his address, the ACOMIN State Coordinator, Adeyemi Junaid, while restating the essence of the project, commended the Global Fund for seeing the need to create an enabling environment through its window of funding to bring health intervention into communities.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COP28 delegates: Invest in production, not frivolities, Peter Obi knocks Tinubu

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections has reacted to the long list of delegates that travelled with…

I studied for seven hours daily for four years — ACU best graduating student

To attain great academic success, the best-graduating student at Ajayi Crowther University for the 2022–2023 academic session, Susanna Akinteye, has…

CBN will freeze your accounts if you don’t link your BVN-NIN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that all accounts without the Bank Verification Number (BVN) and…

How housewives are coping with exorbitant cost of pepper

YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE reports that in addition to significant increase in cost of food items, many Nigerian homes that…

Service chiefs on national security

SPEAKING at the Green Chamber when he led service chiefs to address parliamentarians on pertinent security issues last week, the Chief of…

Gusau outlines 2030 vision for Nigeria football development

President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has outlined his plan for…