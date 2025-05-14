Stakeholder laments marginalisation in NDDC solar streetlight project

A stakeholder from the oil-rich Local Government Area of Ohaji/Egbema of Imo state has expressed their dissatisfaction with the marginalization of their communities regarding the installation of solar-powered lights by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

This complaint arises from the fact that, according to NDDC Commissioner for Imo State, Engr. Kyrian Uchegbu, many communities have yet to benefit even from 1% of the solar lights claimed to have been attracted.

During a handover ceremony held at the NDDC office in Owerri, Comrade Otis Deomond Eze expressed his shock that only two projects have been allocated to the Mmahu and Abacheke communities, describing this situation as unfair.

He recalled that community representatives and delegates had previously visited his office to voice their concerns about the same issues and even mentioned plans to stage a protest.

Comrade Eze commended the Managing Director/CEO of NDDC, Chief Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, for approving their request for the installation of solar-powered streetlights in 20 communities, including those in Assa/Obile and Ohaji/Egbema LGA.

He praised Dr. Ogbuku for the remarkable projects being executed by the Commission under his capable leadership.

He urged the youth to express their grievances through dialogue and peaceful means, assuring them that hope is not lost.

Eze also appealed to the commissioner to leverage his position to make additional requests on behalf of the people.

He said: “If I can write and get approval from outside, you’re inside the system and should do more.”

In his address earlier, the NDDC Commissioner, representing Imo State Hon. Kyrian Uchegbu in his address informed them that out of about 600 communities in Imo State, more than 50% have already benefited from the scheme.

While appealing to the youth and community leaders for calm, he dismissed the claims that he is denying the Local Government their projects.

He clarified that he does not award contracts and that his role is primarily one of oversight, noting that he does not have the authority to secure the projects.

The Commissioner emphasized that the budget is forthcoming and stated that during the budget process, special consideration is given to oil-producing local governments.

He recalled that the “Operation Light Up Niger Delta” is an initiative by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), under the leadership of Dr. Chief Samuel Ogbuku, to install solar-powered streetlights throughout the region.

He explained that the aims of the project is to improve security, boost economic activities, and enhance the overall quality of life in the Niger Delta.

