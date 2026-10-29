Stakeholder calls for tourism diversification, eco-conservation beyond crude oil

Community stakeholder and engineer Justus Ngerebara has urged government authorities and private investors to look beyond crude oil and leverage cultural tourism to drive economic growth and unity across Rivers State.

Speaking about the vision behind the upcoming Isiama Homecoming Festival in Andoni Local Government Area on Saturday, Ngerebara lamented that the state’s over-reliance on oil resources has led to a misplacement of priorities, leaving its vast tourism assets untapped.

Drawing from his recent international travels, he highlighted how other global destinations generate immense revenue through cultural and ecotourism.

“Not too long ago, I travelled to Spain and Italy,” Ngerebara stated. “I spent a significant amount just visiting various sites in Italy. They attract almost a million tourists to Florence each year. Do you know how much revenue they generate? They don’t even have oil.

“Our focus has been too much on crude oil, especially now that its price has become less stable. While we have an abundance of crude oil, we should explore other means of generating revenue.”

Ngerebara also expressed concern about the fading customs of his youth, including moonlight games, traditional masquerades, and riverine cultural dances.

He explained that the festival aims to encourage returning diaspora youths to come home and blend heritage with Christian faith.

“The idea behind the festival is homecoming. We want to give our people a sense of belonging,” he said. “The overall objective is unity. When people sit together, see one another, celebrate, and laugh, that sense of unity begins to take shape.”

He also addressed the rapid decline of the Indigenous Obolo language, calling on parents and community leaders to take responsibility for preserving their mother tongue.

“I can’t even speak Obolo very well, and I won’t lie about it,” Ngerebara admitted. “However, I have made it my duty for my children to learn Obolo. Even though I cannot speak it fluently, I don’t want to pass on that legacy to them.

“The language is fading, if it is not already faded. We can use this festival as a springboard to promote it.”

International event management consultant and tourism expert Uk Oyet echoed Ngerebara’s sentiments, describing Andoni as an untapped destination that could position Rivers on the global tourism map. Referring to his work with the Calabar Carnival and the Rivers State Carnival (CARNIRIV), he noted that tourism momentum in the state significantly declined after 2015, resulting in a large gap in revenue generation and cultural promotion.

“Andoni is an untapped destination for tourism,” said Oyet. “I am part of the successes of the Calabar Carnival and the Rivers State Carnival.

Tourism thrived during Amaechi’s government, but now there is a huge gap. Had we continued with the carnival, Rivers State could have become a festival destination by now.”

He emphasised that the Isiama Homecoming Festival will serve as a platform to draw global attention to Andoni’s rich biodiversity and endangered wildlife species in collaboration with environmental organisations.

“We aim to raise awareness and highlight our unique flora and fauna through events,” he explained.

“I visited the Nigerian Conservation Foundation in Lagos and Chevron, which helped me realise that we have an endangered species called the balded vulture right here in Andoni.

“We also have the Andoni elephant, which everyone is familiar with.”

Adding a creative perspective to the initiative, local musical artist Ntedeng Walter, known by his stage name Black Ice, called the festival a game-changer for indigenous talent and creative content creation.

“Andoni has the potential for musicians to shoot their videos here,” he said. “We have beautiful beaches and stunning houses. Isiama provides an ideal environment for artists to create music videos and express their creativity.”