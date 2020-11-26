Staff auditing: Niger SUBEB uncovers 3,000 unqualified teachers on its payroll

The Executive Chairman, Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Isah Adamu, has said that the report of the recent staff auditing carried out by the Board revealed that there were 25,000 qualified teachers on the employment of the Board across the 25 local government areas of the state, while about 3,000 others were discovered to be unqualified teachers.

He stated this on Thursday during an interactive session with the newsmen in his office in Minna, saying that “the exercise has not been concluded because they are in phase one. Phase one has been done. After phase one, we have about 25,000 quality teachers, in Niger State so to say and we have about 3,000 unqualified teachers.”

The SUBEB boss said, “We are trying to do fair hearing to all concerned and that is why we are doing the last segment of the process with the view to listen to most of them who were deficient or have not qualified papers or enrolment one way or the other and at the end of the day, we shall give you a specific number of those who are qualified and those who are not qualified.”

Dr Adamu, however, noted that the greatest challenge confronting the Board was the nonchalant attitudes of the parents whose wards were in public primary and junior secondary schools in the state.

He, however, pointed out that those of them that are elites whose wards were not attending public schools asked their wards what they learnt at schools every day and helped with their homework.

“But those of us that have our children in public schools, it is as if we have dumped the children like refuse at the refuse dumps because we don’t go to their schools; we don’t check what their teachers are teaching them and whether it is right or wrong.”

Dr Isah Adamu thereby enjoined parents whose wards were in public primary and junior secondary schools in Niger State to take ownership of the schools.