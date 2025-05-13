SSAUTHRAI wants FG to expedite action on new condition, scheme of service for research institutes

•Laments poor funding of research institutes

Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospital, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIA), has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to expedite action on the release of the new conditions and scheme of service for research institutes in the country.

This formed cruxes of the communique issued at the end of the meeting of the research institues sector of the association held at the National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT), Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The communique, jointly signed by the Sector Chairman, Comrade Baba Mohammed and Sector Secretary, Comrade Ademola Olajire, respectively, a copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune reads in parts:”Discusssions on the matter have been concluded and the council is now awaiting the White Paper on the arrangement from the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the federation, which was finalised on December 13, 2020. The council expressed hope for swift action and clear implementation.”

Read Also: FG announces major overhaul of electricity distribution companies

While lamenting poor funding of research institutes, the association said ”The Council-in Session noted with concern the inadequate attention given by the Federal Government to the funding of Research Institutes. The Council appeals for increased funding to enhance research efforts in line with international best practices.”

SSAUTHRIA, through the communique, also, called for the review of the appointment of the Director-General of the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), Dr Buba Yaduma Zachariah.

The association noted”It has become evident that the appointment of Dr Buba Yaduma Zachariah as the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), was based on false representation. Former President Mohammadu Buhari was reportedly mitled into believing that or Yaduma held the rank of Professor

“However, the Act establishing the institute clearly stipulates that only a research professor, among other stipulatint qualifications, is eligible for appointment to the position of DG/CEO and Dr Buba Yaduma does not meet these statutory requirements.

“In light of this, we respectfully call on the President of the federal republic of Nigeria to conduct thorough review of this appointment. We urge the government to initiate a transparent and merit based interview process among qualified internal Professors and appoint the most competent candidate in accordance with the law.