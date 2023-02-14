By Christian Appolos | Abuja

In obedience to the seven-days ultimatum given by the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) to the Federal Government over the scarcity of new naira notes and fuel and a directive for its members to be on red alert, the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC) has directed its members across the country to mobilise and wait for action.

SSASCGOC decried the experience of Nigerians because of the scarcity of the new N200, N500 and N1000 notes, declaring its determination to take every necessary legal step in fighting for the interest of the Nigerian masses.

This was contained in a press statement jointly signed by the association’s President-General, Comrade Kayode Alakija and General Secretary, Comrade Ayo Olorunfemi in Abuja.

“Following the untold hardship and agony that our members all over are currently passing through and the subsequent directive issued by the President of our labour centre, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Comrade Festus Osifo, we hereby put our members nationwide on notice to commence maximum mobilisation.

“We cannot fold our arms and allow the leadership of this country to continue to subject our workers and the Nigerian populace to harrowing and excruciating experience. SSASCGOC as a trade union shall do everything possible under the law to fight and protect the rights of its members.

“Never in the history of Nigeria have workers been thrown into this type of hardship. The sorrow, pains and hopelessness foisted on Nigerian workers have grown to the highest level and can no longer be tolerated.

“We shall implement fully the ultimatum issued by the TUC to the Federal Government to immediately find a solution to the economic hardship imposed on Nigerian workers by unpopular neoliberal policies of government. To this end, we call on all our members to be on red alert and await further directives,” the statement read.

