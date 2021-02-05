SSANU urges FG to pay retirees benefits without delay

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), has urged the Federal Government to pay all outstanding benefits and pensions of retirees in the country without further delay.

This was said by the Chairman of the branch, Comrade Rotimi Fasunwon, on Friday, at the send-forth ceremony of retired staff of the university between 2016 and 2020.

Fasunwon noted that the well being of members of the Association remained paramount to them, saying the honour done on them was a show of appreciation for their contribution towards the development of FUNAAB.

“We recognise that all the people we are celebrating today have actually worked diligently for this system. Many of them have been in the system as far back as the 80s.

“They came into the system when there were no buildings in this compound, so they have contributed diligently to the growth of FUNAAB. And we will continue to celebrate our elders.

“Surely the welfare and well-being of our members are paramount for us; that’s the main reason for the existence of the union.

“We need to take care of their welfare while in service and when they’re leaving, we ensure that we monitor that all their entitlements are paid,” he said.

One of the retirees, Mr Kasali Adenekan lauded the leadership of the association for honouring them.

He confirmed that such ceremony was first of its kind in the history of the Association.

Adenekan seized the opportunity by appealing to the federal government to speed up the process of paying retirement benefits.

