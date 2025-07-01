SSANU to FG: End salary disbursement disparity or face industrial action

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has called on the Federal Government to immediately address what it described as “persistent salary injustices, broken promises, and systemic neglect facing non-academic staff in Nigerian universities”.

The trade union made demands at the end of its 51st National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Kano.

Contained in a communique signed by its National President, Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim, SSANU fiercely condemned the discriminatory salary disbursement practices across tertiary institutions.

“The persistent delay in salary payments to Federal Universities, often weeks after other Federal workers have been paid, is both unjust and unacceptable,” SSANU declared.

The Union also demanded an urgent harmonisation of salary disbursements across all Federal and State institutions, warning that the prevailing disparity is not only unfair but dangerous for industrial harmony.

SSANU did not mince words regarding the continued withholding of two months’ salaries owed to its members who participated in the 2022 industrial action.

“NEC strongly condemns the continued withholding of salaries… the Federal Government must immediately release the outstanding withheld salaries as a demonstration of good faith,” the communique stated, signaling growing frustration among university workers.

The communique also expressed SSANU’s frustration over breach of previously signed agreements. According to the Union, the Federal Government’s persistent disregard for Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), Memoranda of Action (MoAs), and other collectively bargained agreements threatens the integrity of social dialogue in the education sector.

“Such agreements… are binding and must be honoured in full,” SSANU asserted.

The leadership of the Union warned that failure to honour these agreements would compel it to “explore all lawful and appropriate avenues to compel compliance.”

Equally contentious was the disbursement of the recently released ₦50 billion Earned Allowances. The union cried foul over the “inequitable and negligible allocation” of only 20% (₦10 billion) to non-teaching unions including SSANU, NASU, and NAAT. SSANU denounced the move as “discriminatory” and in breach of the 2022 Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of SSANU and NASU.

“This allocation fails to acknowledge the indispensable role our members play in the effective functioning of Nigerian Universities,” the statement read.

Adding to the list of grievances is the stalling of the renegotiation of the 2009 FG/SSANU Agreement.

“NEC expresses deep disappointment over the continued silence and inaction… The prolonged delay is unacceptable,” the Union lamented, demanding the immediate resumption and timely conclusion of the renegotiation process to avert an imminent industrial crisis.

The communiqué also reflected SSANU’s concern over wider national issues, including insecurity and economic hardship. The NEC expressed grave concern over the growing wave of insecurity, particularly the mass killings in Benue, Plateau, and other parts of the country.

“We call on the Federal Government to declare a national emergency on security,” the union demanded, urging a reconfiguration of the nation’s security architecture alongside targeted investments in intelligence and community safety.

On the economy, SSANU did not shy away from criticizing the Federal Government’s reform agenda. It noted that policies such as fuel subsidy removal and currency unification have significantly worsened the cost of living.

“Rising inflation, food prices, and declining purchasing power have placed unbearable pressure on workers,” it stated, calling for urgent rollout of social protection programmes including food subsidies, fuel vouchers, and conditional cash transfers for vulnerable Nigerians.

The Union also raised alarm on the growing threat of climate disasters, describing the response of relevant environmental agencies as grossly inadequate.

“NEC calls on the Federal Government to develop and implement a comprehensive national disaster response framework… to safeguard vulnerable communities,” it urged.

Concluding the communiqué, the Union reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to “equity, professionalism, and good governance” within Nigeria’s university system. It urged the government to demonstrate sincerity and responsiveness to its demands, warning that failure to act may threaten the fragile industrial peace in the tertiary education sector.