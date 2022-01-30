SSANU tasks FG on minimum wage payment arrears, IPPIS unbundling, terrible state of Nigerian roads

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has asked the Federal Government to take immediate action to ensure payment of the arrears of minimum wage, unbundle IPPIS and put an end to the apparent extortion of motorists across the country by security operatives.

SSANU also decried vehemently what it described as “ugly state of roads nationwide”, saying that it is shameful that a country like Nigeria with vast wealth cannot boast of motorable roads nationwide.

Listed in the communique issued at the end of its 41st National Executive Council (NEC), meeting held at the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, Osun State, the senior non-teaching staff in the universities further condemned what it termed as “usurpation of their duties in the position of university public relations officers (PROs), principals of university secondary schools among others by the teaching staff who are members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)

Signed by its President, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, the Association gave the Federal Government till the end of February to pay its members all the arrears of the New Minimum Wage.

Furthermore, SSANU lamented the pains its members are passing through as a result of the implementation of the Integrated Personnel Payroll System, IPPIS in the universities, and called on the government to unbundle the mode of payment by decentralizing payment along staff unions to guarantee proper payment of salaries according to staff status.

On some critical issues specifically affecting labour unions, tertiary institutions and the nation in general, SSANU alleged unending deception and relentless breach of the agreement by the Federal Government.

“NEC in session seriously frowns at the endless insincerity and double-dealings of the Federal Government over agreements and memoranda of understanding seamlessly signed with labour unions. NEC recalls the several assurances of the Government to pay the agreed arrears of the new National Minimum Wage. Unfortunately, this promise is yet to be met after countless months; the last promise being the end of October 2021.

“Government is enjoined to see to it that they keep to the promise of payment of the arrears of the New National Minimum Wage, which has already lost its value as at today. The Union is aware that Government has requested the relevant offices of the Government to submit their data on or before the 28th of January 2022, we urge Government to ensure that they pay the overdue arrears of the National Minimum Wage on or before the end of February, 2022.” The communique stated.

On the payment of Earned Allowances to Universities, Inter-University Centers and other issues, the communique added; the NEC said, “The shoddy implementation of Earned Allowances that has continued to cause untold chaos in Universities is yet to be implemented properly despite promises by the Government to resolve all the issues.

“This is made obvious, in addition to other issues by the omission of InterUniversity Centres in the payment of Earned Allowances. This is considered unfair and SSANU frowns seriously at it. Inter-University Centres should therefore be considered in the next release of payment of Earned Allowances.

“The issue of the University Staff Schools that had since been resolved by the National Industrial Court in favour of SSANU is still resurging despite Government’s several promises to comply with the court’s ruling. Many universities are yet to re-absorb teachers of the Staff Schools into their payroll. NEC received a report that the teachers are being migrated to a new salary structure called COMPISS. NEC noted that the COMPISS salary structure for university staff school teachers is a negation of the court ruling.

“NEC, therefore, advises Government to comply wholly with court ruling as the Union shall employ all means to enforce the ruling accordingly.”

On its resolution on the re-negotiation of the 2009 agreement with the Federal Government, it said, “NEC observes with great dismay the slow pace on the commencement of the re-negotiation of the expired 2009 agreement with SSANU. SSANU as a Union has shown visible commitment towards the re-negotiation bearing in mind that the content of the existing agreement is obsolete and no longer in consonance with global universities’ best practices and realities after twelve years.

“NEC therefore, earnestly call on Government to see to it that the process commences in earnest. NEC observes with palpable fear the worsening rate of insecurity in the country inspite of the Government’s media pronouncements of curtailing insecurity. Nigeria is currently facing waves of different but overlapping security crises; extremist insurgencies, banditry, armed robbery and separatist secessionist agitations.

“The root cause of this malaise is bad leadership, fuelled by unbridled corruption. The consequences of these

ugly developments include destroyed economy, poverty and lowered standard of education. It is common knowledge that basic, tertiary and university staff and students are victims of daily kidnapping, robbery and banditry. Government should redouble efforts in protecting its citizens by curbing this ugly situation across the country.

“The precarious state of roads across the country is disheartening and calls for serious attention of Government. Almost all roads nationwide are not motorable thereby causing loss of revenue and valuable time of transporting goods and humans to desired destinations.

“These bad roads are also largely responsible for several cases of robberies and kidnapping, as the long stretches of failed portions are veritable traps for commuters who are easy targets for criminals. It is shameful that Nigeria with vast wealth cannot boast of motorable roads nationwide.

“SSANU unequivocally calls on Government to commence rehabilitation of these roads now that it is dry season rather than wait for the rains that will inhibit the construction of durable roads.”

SSANU went on to frown at the high rate of unemployment and inflation in Nigeria, alleging that, “This is largely occasioned by leadership ineptitude arising from poor economic policies.

“Nigeria now greatly depends on importations except until the recent improvement in the Agricultural sector. The naira tumbles daily resulting in devaluation. NEC, therefore, calls on Government to review its economic policies in a bid to stabilize the naira. More so, old moribund companies should be revived to provide employment for our teeming unemployed youths. Government should also strictly monitor some of the skills acquisition centres and youth empowerment outfits for targeted results. Infrastructure like electricity should be constantly provided to facilitate private sector growth. This will reduce the crime rate.”

The non-teaching university staff union lamented the agony their members are passing through as a result of the IPPIS mode of payment and called for the decentralization of the system.

It said, “The implementation of IPPIS has caused agonising pains in Federal Universities in this country. Salaries are paid in an unpredictable manner, where staff cannot envisage what is expected as salary monthly. This is prompting growing tension in Universities. NEC, therefore, urges the Government to unbundle IPPIS by decentralising the payment along staff Unions to guarantee proper payment of salaries according to staff status, capturing all allowances.”

It further lamented the usurpation of non-teaching offices, stressing that, “The issue of usurpation of non-teaching staff positions by academic staff in the university system is becoming worrisome.

“Examples are as follows: Director, Students Affairs Unit, Director, Academic Planning, Admissions Officer, Director, Office of University Development, Principal, University Secondary School Coordinator/Manager Transport services, Director, medical services, Director, Quality Assurance Unit Director, ICTC Centre, Director, Human Resources Development, Director, University Press, University PRO, Director, SERVICOM Unit.”

The association frowned at the alleged extortion on the nation’s roads by security agents, saying, “It is well-known by Nigerians that security men and women on our roads are extorting commuters who derive their daily living from the little money they get from conveying passengers to and from their destinations.

“This is in addition to the high cost of maintenance as a result of the bad nature of our roads which the vehicle owners have to bear. SSANU in session is seriously calling on the government to look at this matter and find a lasting solution to it.”

