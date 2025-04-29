SSANU President appointed new chairman of JAC

•SSANU, NASU meet on disbursement of N50bn Earned Allowances

The National President of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim, has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Joint Action Committee, JAC, of SSANU and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions NASU.

A release by the SSANU National Public Relations Officer (NPRO) Comrade Jafar Bage, stated that the announcement was made by the President of NASU, Dr. Mokolo Hassan, during a JAC meeting in Abuja.

Dr. Hassan described the appointment of the SSANU President as “long overdue” and expressed confidence in the new chairman’s ability to lead the committee effectively.

While details of the tenure were not fully disclosed, he emphasised the importance of unity between the two unions in addressing common challenges.

Members present at the meeting pledged their full support and cooperation to the new JAC chairman, reaffirming their commitment to collaborative efforts in advancing the welfare of university workers.

The Joint Action Committee of SSANU and NASU has been instrumental in negotiating with the federal government on issues affecting non-teaching staff in Nigerian universities, including wages, working conditions, and pension matters.

The highlight of the meeting was the way forward on the disbursement of the N50 billion Earn Allowances recently announced by the Ministry of Education to be shared among the University based unions as well as the renegotiation of the 2009 Agreement and presentation of SSANU yearly Calendar.

The leadership of JAC is rotated between SSANU and NASU and Comrade Samson Ugwoke handed over to NASU at the end of his tenure about five years ago.

