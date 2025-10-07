SSANU, NASU to protest October 9 over FG’s failure to meet demands

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) have declared a one-day protest for Thursday, October 9, over what they described as the Federal Government’s persistent failure to address their long-standing demands.

The two unions, operating under the Joint Action Committee (JAC), have directed all their branches across the country to convene emergency joint congresses on Wednesday, October 8, to mobilise members for the nationwide protest.

The action, according to the unions, will feature protest marches within campuses, the display of placards conveying their grievances, and press briefings to highlight their plight.

The decision to embark on the protest was reached by JAC at its meeting held on October 6, following a comprehensive review of the government’s response to several ultimatums earlier issued by the unions. According to the unions, the Federal Government has failed to act decisively on critical issues, including what they termed the unjust disbursement of N50 billion earned allowances, the delay in the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/NASU-SSANU Agreements, and the non-payment of two months’ outstanding salaries. They also accused the government of failing to pay arrears of 25 and 35 percent salary adjustments, as well as third-party deductions for May and June 2022.

It will be recalled that JAC had initially issued a seven-day ultimatum to the government on September 15, 2025, demanding urgent action on the issues. The ultimatum was later extended by another fourteen days, which expired on Monday, October 6, without any meaningful progress.

In a memo addressed to all NASU and SSANU branch chairmen in universities and inter-university centres nationwide, titled “Commencement of Protest Actions” and dated October 6, the unions emphasised the need for full participation and commitment from all members. The circular was jointly signed by NASU General Secretary, Prince Peters Adeyemi, and SSANU National President, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim.

It reads: “The last circular of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational & Associated Institutions (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) Titled ‘Current Status of Our Agitations’ referenced JAC/NS/Vol. III/55 dated 22nd September, 2025 refers. As referenced in the circular, the Federal Government was granted a 14-day extension, following the lapse of the initial 7-days to address our concerns vis-à-vis: Unjust Disbursement of N50 Billion Earned Allowances; Delay in Renegotiation of Year 2009 FGN and NASU/SSANU Agreements; Non-payment of Outstanding Two (2) Months Salaries; Non-payment of Arrears of 25% / 30% Salary Arrears; Non-payment of 3rd Party Deductions of the Two Months Salaries (May & June, 2022) etc.”

The unions noted that although the Federal Ministry of Education had inaugurated a Joint Consultative Committee to deliberate on their demands, very little progress had been made. According to the circular, “Following the inauguration of the Joint Consultative Committee by the Honourable Minister of Education to look into the demands of JAC of NASU & SSANU, the Committee met twice on Friday, 19th September, 2025 and Monday, 6th October, 2025 at the Permanent Secretary’s Conference Room, Abuja with little progress as our demands remain unresolved despite extension of the ultimatum.”

“In light of this development,” the memo continued, “the National JAC at its meeting held on Monday, 6th October, 2025 hereby directs Branch leadership in the Universities and Inter-University Centres throughout the country to convene a Joint Congress in their respective campuses on Wednesday, 8th October, 2025 to mobilize and prepare for a massive and effective ONE-DAY Protest on Thursday, 9th October, 2025.”

The unions stressed that the protest is a clear message of frustration over the government’s nonchalance toward issues affecting non-teaching staff in universities. They called on all members in both federal and state-owned universities to strictly comply with the directive, stating: “All members of NASU & SSANU in both Federal & State Owned Universities are expected to strictly comply with this directive. Your cooperation and strict adherence are essential to achieving success in our demands.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE