SSANU demands immediate payment of withheld allowances to Taraba varsity staff

The National President of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Comrade Muhammad Haruna, has urged the Taraba State Government to immediately pay the withheld backlog of allowances owed to SSANU members at Taraba State University, Jalingo.

Comrade Haruna made the demand while speaking at the Union’s 11th Regular Zonal Executive Council (ZEC) meeting held in Jalingo.

The SSANU President emphasized that members of the Union deserve fair treatment, noting that non-teaching staff are one of the four critical components in the establishment of a university.

While commending the resilience of the Taraba State University SSANU Chairperson, Comrade Bitrus Joseph Ajibauka, for defending members’ rights during the face-off with the government, Haruna assured that the national body of the Union would continue to support the struggles of its members across Nigerian universities to ensure justice and fair treatment.

“On behalf of SSANU National, I commend Governor Agbu Kefas, the Vice Chancellor of Taraba State University, and other critical stakeholders for their efforts during the SSANU (TSU-Jalingo) branch’s face-off with the government. I call on the state government to, as a matter of urgency, pay all withheld salaries and allowances of SSANU members to prevent further confrontation and ensure a smooth academic calendar.

“I also encourage all SSANU members to remain dedicated to their duties and committed to delivering quality administrative services to the university,” the president noted.

He, however, warned that the Union would not support any member acting contrary to university regulations.

Earlier, Comrade Bitrus Joseph Ajibauka, Chairperson of the TSU branch, commended Governor Agbu Kefas for graciously approving part payment of the Union’s salary and allowance backlog, as well as the full implementation of the new N70,000 National Minimum Wage of 2024.

Ajibauka, however, urged the state government to settle the outstanding salaries and allowances to foster a harmonious labour-management relationship.

“While we appreciate the painstaking efforts of the Taraba State Government and the university management in sustaining the institution, we wish to remind them that there are pressing issues requiring urgent attention.

“We demand full salary payment for September and October 2022; the withheld 28% balance of the June 2022 salary; immediate release of the withheld 28%; the withheld 51% of November 2022 salary; the withheld 44% of December 2022 salary; and the 90% balance of the Earned Administrative Allowance (2009–2024), as SSANU members have been denied their full entitlements for over a decade.

“We also call for the implementation of a defined pension scheme for staff of Taraba State University, Jalingo, to ensure financial security after retirement. Additionally, we request an immediate review of the Conditions of Service to align with other universities nationwide. We totally reject the continued use of the repealed 2012 Criteria and Guidelines for Appointment, Appraisal, and Promotions of Senior Non-Academic Staff and demand immediate adoption of the current guidelines,” he stated.

Ajibauka also highlighted achievements by the branch executive, including:

Reinstatement of members wrongly suspended for 10 months without pay during the struggle. Restoration of administrative positions previously usurped from non-teaching staff—such as Farm Manager (Teaching and Research Unit), University Admission Officer, Director of the CBT Centre, and Director of Sports. Payment of withheld responsibility and hazard allowances for September 2021; 75% of third-party deductions for October 2021; and part payment of unpaid salaries and allowances. Payment of 10% of the Earned Administrative Allowance (EAA) for non-teaching staff (2009–2024); and migration of university clinic staff from CONTISS to CONHESS salary structures. Full implementation of the N70,000 National Minimum Wage as per the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024. Reconstitution of the Taraba State University Governing Council by the Visitor, Governor Agbu Kefas. Creation of the Taraba State Ministry of Tertiary Education and payment of outstanding 2016–2020 promotion arrears. Government approval for a defined pension scheme for staff. Establishment of the Elders’ Forum of SSANU-TSU Jalingo Branch, chaired by Engr. Musa Mijinyawa, Director of Physical Planning at TSU-Jalingo.

Meanwhile, Governor Agbu Kefas reiterated his administration’s commitment to policies that would transform the education sector in the state.

Represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House Jalingo, Emmanuel Lawson, the governor said the decision to slash tertiary institutions’ fees by 50% was a deliberate effort to empower citizens through education. He appealed to SSANU members to remain dedicated to their duties to complement the government’s efforts in providing quality education in Taraba.