The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), has asked the Federal government to take immediate action to implement the approval of all the wage-related policy pronouncements it has made, to regain the trust of workers and Nigerians at large.

The union added that this will help redeem the government’s badly damaged image and reputation.

Rising from its 46th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Minna, Niger State, SSANU lists payment of the recently approved four months withheld salaries, payment of clinical hazard allowance to health workers, implementation of the proposed wage increase, N35,000 wage award, and payment of minimum wage arrears owed some Federal universities.

Contained in a communique signed by its National President, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, the Union said; “NEC in session appreciates the decision of the federal government to exempt all tertiary institutions from IPPIS. While commending this decision, it, however, encourages the Government to critically consult the Management of Universities and labour unions on a workable, reliable, seamless and acceptable approach in transitioning to the new regime in order to capture the peculiarities of university workers.

“This is with a view to forestall the complicated problems that plagued the use of IPPIS. NEC, therefore, urges the government to consider improving the old system with some latest features in the U3PS payment solution presented to it by the JAC of SSANU and NASU.”

The communique further said; “NEC in session acknowledged the approval by the government to pay the 4 months salaries of our members withheld as a result of the last industrial action embarked by the Union. NEC in session deliberated on the undue delay by the government in paying the four months’ salaries and therefore urges the government to pay the money without further delay. This is to boost the already fading confidence of our members in government.”

It also said; “NEC in session commends the effort of the government on the implementation of medical allowance to health workers. It was, however, observed that the payment was haphazardly done. While some branches were paid, others were left out, especially research centres and institutes. NEC, therefore, urges the government to integrate all deserving branches in the payment of this allowance and also pay arrears arising from the delayed implementation of the same. Moreso, state governments should equally adopt the same measures and pay their health workers the same deserving allowance.

“NEC in session recalls the approval of the government to increase the salaries of university workers by 25% and 35%. Though this proposal is a far cry from the salary increase demanded by SSANU, we regarded it as an award by the government and therefore expected that the award should have been implemented by now. NEC, therefore, demands the implementation of this wage increase, which had been captured in the budget before the end of 2023, pending the conclusion of the renegotiation with the government on the mutually acceptable salary wage.”

On the issue of the N35,000 wage award, SSANU said; “NEC recalls the approval of the federal government to pay a wage award of N35,000 to workers in its payroll effective from 1st September 2023. The one for the month of September 2023 was paid in the month of November 2023. NEC urges the federal government to commence payment of the outstanding arrears of October and November 2023 forthwith. State governments are also seriously encouraged to take a cue from the federal government to endorse the payment of this wage award to their workers in order to ameliorate the harsh effects of the fuel subsidy removal.”

The union make case for the payment of minimum wage for some Federal universities. “NEC calls on the government to, as a matter of urgency, release funds for payment for those omitted in the under-listed universities: Federal University Otuoke, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Federal University, Dutsima, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi< Federal University, Gashua, Yobe, Federal University Kashere, University of Maiduguri, Modibo Adamawa University, Yola, University of Benin, Benin, College of Medicine, of the University of Lagos, Idi-Araba< University of Calabar< University of Uyo, Federal University of Lafia< Federal University, Lokoja.

“NEC in session also observed that some State Governments are yet to implement, not to talk of payment of the arrears of the last reviewed Minimum Wage. It therefore calls on all such State Governments to do the needful and bring workers in State universities up to the same pace with their counterparts in Federal universities.”

