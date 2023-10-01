The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP) has called for a wage award for all workers in Nigeria as a temporary measure to cushion the effects of certain government policies.

This decision was announced in a communiqué issued at the conclusion of the 6th Quadrennial National Delegate Conference of SSANIP, held in Abuja.

The communiqué was signed by the National President of SSANIP, Comrade Adebanjo Ogunsipe, and the Acting National Secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Enyiegor.

The communiqué stated that the Council, during the session, unanimously demanded a living wage in line with a previous agreement it had reached with the government.

“The Council noted the ongoing consequences of subsidy removal and the devaluation of the naira, expressing concern about the slow pace of action by the Federal Government in alleviating the resulting hardships.

“It therefore concluded that the resulting harsh consequences on the psyche and well-being of the Nigerian worker have been unprecedented, unfortunate, and challenging.

“The Council, while affirming that the Union remains the channel for addressing workers’ grievances with their employers and tackling the harsh realities faced by Nigerian workers, emphasised the urgent need for labour unions to unite and collaborate to salvage Nigeria for the majority of Nigerians and to restore the labour space in the political sphere.

“Similarly, it demanded a wage award for all workers in the country as a temporary measure to cushion the negative effects of recent government policies and ameliorate the harsh economic realities in the country,” the communiqué stated.

Furthermore, the communique noted the government’s insincerity in their negotiations with labour regarding their demands and resolved that this development is worrisome.

The Council reiterated its commitment to stand in solidarity with every decision made by the Nigeria Labour Congress in their decision to proceed with an indefinite industrial action to advocate for these demands.

Regarding the necessity for the government to engage stakeholders in addressing national challenges, the Council resolved that there is a strong need to challenge federal authorities to reconsider the objectives of polytechnic education as a driver for the technological development of the country.

Likewise, the Council encouraged workers in the polytechnic sub-sector to engage in innovative research and invent technologies that enhance the convenience and quality of life for the average Nigerian.

“In conclusion, the Council urged the relevant authorities to sincerely consider the alternatives proposed by the Labour Unions, such as the conversion of petrol-powered vehicles to CNG-powered ones, the revitalisation of our refineries, and the adoption of modular refineries, among other suggested interventionist options.

“The Council was of the opinion that this would demonstrate the government’s sincerity of purpose and confirm its genuine resolve to comprehensively address the situation.”

