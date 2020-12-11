Sri Lankans urged to minimise Christmas shopping over COVID-19

Sri Lankan health authorities on Thursday urged people to minimise shopping for the Christmas season as the country’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surpassed the 30,000 mark.

The Health Ministry, in a set of new health guidelines released ahead of the festive season, said people must limit their shopping during the Christmas season.

It said that only one member of a family should go shopping to purchase necessary items.

The ministry further called on the public to avoid gatherings, saying Christmas should be celebrated among household members.

It required people to maintain social distance when queuing to buy things, and asked people to avoid kissing and to greet each other only when maintaining proper social distance.

In addition, the ministry urged the public to purchase goods online.

Sri Lanka is facing a second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak after two new infection clusters were detected in October on the outskirts of and in the capital Colombo.

The Asian country has reported 30,072 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 144 deaths.

(Xinhua/NAN)

