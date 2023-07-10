In a rapidly digitalizing world, SQI College of ICT is shaping up to be a force majeure. Their alumni network, as evidence suggests, is increasingly being associated with prestigious positions in leading tech companies across the globe. An intriguing phenomenon is at play, brought to light by a recent discussion with an SQI alumnus, now a senior decision-maker at a multinational brewery.

The alumnus, who joined the brewery in 2020, shared how the company tends to solicit for more recruits from their network once they have experienced the caliber of their SQI-bred skills and witnessed their professional attitude to work.

The alumnus elaborated, “Initially, it may seem surprising. But when you have been trained at SQI, you come to understand why they want more like us. The competence we bring to the table and the values we uphold sets us apart. In other words, it starts with one of us, and the companies end up wanting more from our tribe.”

But what exactly is the secret behind the global success of SQI alumni? To shed light on this, we turned to the founder of SQI College of ICT.

In an insightful chat, the founder revealed, “This is intentional. This is a result of a unique program we offer to our students – MindTalk. While our courses like Software Engineering, UI/UX product design, Data Analysis, Data Science, Networking, Cybersecurity, Robotics and others help students learn specific skills, MindTalk goes a step further. It equips them with success secrets of the workplace and business.”

According to the founder, MindTalk is more than just a program; it is an opportunity for students to prepare for the manifold opportunities that await them in the tech world. By leveraging their alumni network, SQI connects students to professional realities, giving them an unrivaled edge in their careers.

“It’s about exposure, interaction, networking and development beyond the classroom. We foster a community that helps each other succeed,” the founder added.

Registration for ICT courses at SQI is open, and the founder encouraged those interested to seize the opportunity. They believe that anyone seeking to excel in tech should consider SQI College of ICT as a launching pad.

With over 10,000 trained and certified students who currently hold important and viable positions in various organizations globally, SQI College of ICT is truly revolutionising the landscape of tech education, solidifying its status as a crucible for tomorrow’s tech leaders. Its unique blend of conventional IT courses with programs like MindTalk appears to be bearing fruit, positioning its alumni at the forefront of top tech companies around the world.

For more details, visit https://edu.sqi.ng/procert and be a part of this exciting journey.