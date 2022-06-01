SQI coding school partners Data Science Network Nigeria to offer free AI training for Oyo youths

SQI coding school has partnered with Data science Network Nigeria in its quest to equip the Nigerian youths to be in the leading role of Data Science with free training for youths in Oyo State, specifically in Ibadan and Ogobomoso.

The Institute has clamoured for the need for Nigerian youths to key into Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, which is the future of the world and opportunities to grab with lots of promising job opportunities for the youths, measuring that they will not relent in spreading the gospel of artificial intelligence knowledge in Africa starting from Nigeria.

Speaking on the development, the rector of the institute, Mr Fredrick Aderinto, noted that many youths in Nigeria are faced with joblessness and school curriculums need to be upgraded to meet up with the world demand.

He, however, stated that with a positive mindset, Nigeria can get right if knowledge is channelled towards the right direction, adding, that, “the right direction as the world stands now is to key into ICT which embodies software development, Ai technology. Most of these courses which most people travel overseas to study are available in their institute today.”

The Director of the institute, Dr Adeyemi Aderinto stated that “If Nigeria’s educational sector can key into the AI invasion, the issue of joblessness will be a thing of the past stating that the service of AI invasion and software development is limitless and experts in it can render services from Nigeria today to any part of the world.

“The major target of the event were those looking to build a career in data science. After the end of the free training, youths are enjoined to fully enrolled into the institute and get certified as a professional,” he added.





