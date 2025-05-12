Sproxil unveils AISHA: Nigeria’s groundbreaking WhatsApp AI Assistant for instant health answers

In a bold move set to transform Nigeria’s healthcare landscape, Sproxil, a global leader in anti-counterfeiting and consumer engagement, announced on April 25, 2025, the launch of AISHA (Artificial Intelligence Support Healthcare Assistant), a cutting-edge WhatsApp AI Assistant delivering instant, reliable health information to consumers across the country.

This new innovation integrates seamlessly with Sproxil’s popular product authentication system, which already allows consumers to confirm the authenticity of their medications by scanning a QR code or texting a 13-digit code found on the packaging.

Now, once a product’s genuineness is confirmed, consumers are immediately provided with a WhatsApp link that connects them directly to AISHA, a digital health Assistant designed to answer not only medication-related questions but a wide range of general health inquiries.

Ashifi Gogo, CEO and Founder of Sproxil, shared his excitement: “We saw a critical need in the market. People want to know their medication is real, but they also want to understand how to use it safely and effectively, and beyond that, they need a trusted source for broader health questions. AISHA bridges that gap beautifully, providing both assurance and education at the point of use. We are proud to introduce this groundbreaking solution to our users.”

AISHA offers responses tailored specifically to the authenticated medication while also addressing broader health topics. It provides detailed answers about how to use medicines properly, what side effects might occur, how to store medications safely, how they might interact with other substances, and answers to general health-related concerns.

Consumers can interact with AISHA using simple menu options like “Know about your medication details” or “Ask a health-related question.” Each user can ask up to 15 questions every 24 hours, ensuring they get the most relevant and accurate information they need.

Ashifi Gogo emphasised the broader vision behind the launch. “With AISHA, we are not just stopping fake drugs. We are empowering people with the knowledge they need to make informed health decisions. That is the real game-changer here. We are moving beyond product security to full-circle healthcare support, where every consumer feels informed, confident, and supported.”

Sproxil has long been recognized for its commitment to consumer protection, but the launch of AISHA takes the company’s mission to a new level. By combining technology with healthcare education, Sproxil is helping ensure that Nigerian consumers not only trust their medications but also understand how to manage their overall health effectively.

For consumers eager to experience AISHA, the steps are simple: purchase a Sproxil-protected medication, authenticate it, and click the WhatsApp link provided in the confirmation message to start chatting. This small digital leap has the power to reshape healthcare engagement across Nigeria, bringing safety, knowledge, and confidence directly into the hands of everyday people.

As AISHA rolls out nationwide, Sproxil reinforces its role as a true innovator and partner in improving healthcare outcomes, one conversation at a time.