Spread of fake news by new media now greatest challenge in tackling insecurity ― Matawalle 

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has said while security has significantly improved in the state, the spreading of fake news by new media and some unscrupulous elements are now the greatest challenge facing his government.

He made this known while hosting the participants of senior Executive Intelligence management course 14 of the National Institute for security studies to breaking of Ramadan fast.

In a statement issued by the Press Secretary to the Governor, Jamilu Birnin Magaji on Saturday quoted the governor as saying that based on the experience acquired by the participants during their sojourn in the state they are now Ambassadors of Zamfara state in the area of security management.

The Governor while expressing his appreciation with the visiting participants, said their study tour in Zamfara state was timely as it had them the spectacular opportunity to thoroughly examine the security situation in the state.

He said in combating banditry his Administration initiated a peace dialogue and reconciliation programme with the sole aim of restoring peace and tranquillity in the state, pointing out that the non-kinetic strategy and kinetic strategy with recalcitrant bandits is yielding fruitful results in the state.

The Governor added that under the peace initiative many measures were adopted, such as dealing with recalcitrant bandits, integrating the repented ones and provision of Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) Project and other infrastructure for peace to continue to reign in all parts of the state.

He informed the participants that the security situation in Zamfara had improved significantly, but the major problem is the nature of fake news being spread by the new media and some unscrupulous elements who do not wish well to the state.

The Governor assured the participants that his administration will remain resolutely focused on issues of security and sustainable development.

According to him, the institute is like a home to him, as he recalled when he was the chairman of security and intelligence of the federal House of Representatives he participated in many issues of the institute.

He also added that more importantly, he was at the institute last year where he presented a paper titled “National security and sustainable Development: Zamfara State experience, and shared along with the participants of course 13 the experience of Zamfara state in handling challenges of banditry and related crimes.

Earlier, the team leader, Deputy Commandant and Director of studies D E Egbeji expressed appreciation for the warm reception accorded them throughout their stay in Zamfara State.

He described Zamfara as a peaceful state owing to their experience during the study tour in the state, pointing out no nation or society is living without any particular problem of insecurity, saying all is well in Zamfara state.

The team leader lauded the peace initiative of Governor Bello Matawalle in tackling banditry saying the peace and reconciliation programme would go a long way in restoring the lost glory of the state in peaceful living that Zamfara people appreciated for decades.

The Deputy Commandant who described Governor Bello Matawalle as a true friend of the institute said the institute is proud of what the Governor is doing in transforming the state to an enviable position and urged him to keep on the developmental strides he has already put in place.

Similarly, during the breakfast, members of the Zamfara state Executive Council under the auspices of Commissioners forum joined the Governor and the participants for the Ramadan Breakfast.

The Commissioners forum led by the commissioner of justice and Attorney General Nura Ibrahim Zarumee thanked the Governor for his Administration’s resolution in ensuring good governance, security and sustainable development in all parts of the state.

Zarumee said all members of the state Executive Council were fully proud of the performance of the Governor in fighting security and provision infrastructural Development in the state.

The event was attended by the Chief of staff Government House House and former military Governor of Nasarawa state, Col Bala Mande rtd, Secretary to the State Government Alhaji Bala Bello Maru, Head of service Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, Deputy Chief of staff Dr Bashir Muhammed Maru, Commissioners, Special Advisers, permanent secretary and other senior Government officials.