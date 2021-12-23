Spread joy, religious tolerance, prosperity, Gani Adams charges Christians

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has called on Christians across the country to use the occasion of the celebration of Christmas, which he noted is unique, to spread joy and embrace religious tolerance.

Iba Adams made the call while speaking during the 2021 edition of the Christmas Carol, organised by the office of the Aare Ona Kakanfo, in Lagos.

The Yoruba generalissimo, while reiterating the need for religious tolerance as a panacea for peace and national progress, stressed that Nigeria had lost a lot to religious bigotry and fanatism whereas such was not the situation in the developed countries of the world.

“The idea of religious intolerance and discrimination among Christians can only lead us to nothing but backwardness.

“For instance, all over the developed countries of the world, religion is never an issue. People are judged not by their religious affiliations but by the strength of their characters.

How they are able to impact their society.

“Over 4. 5 billion Christian faithful will celebrate Christmas across the world. That figure explains why Christmas is unique,” he said.

Iba Adams, who said the 2021 Christmas Carol is the 6th edition, added that the event offered the best opportunity for participants to reflect and learn some lessons about the reason for the Christmas Carol.

Adams, while further reiterating the danger posed by religious intolerance and fanatism, maintained that they were the root of the various killings being witnessed daily in the country.

He said people must be free to practise whatever belief they subscribe to without fair or favour, pointing out that it was doing this that “we can be able to appreciate God and also explore the benefits of our population, tribes and the beauty of our race as a people.”

“We cannot continue to live in sins and ask the grace of God to abound. We need to show love to others. We need to use the season of celebration to show compassion to others.

“We need to give to the needy. We need to make others happy. That is the reason for this festive season, as well as the celebration of both the Christmas and the new year,” he stated.

The clerics, in their different sermons, urged Christians to learn from the deeds of Jesus Christ who remained the model for Christianity all over the world.

The event climaxed with the reading of the verses from the Bible as over 10 churches competed with songs of prayers.

Apart from the wife of the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Ayinba Mojisola Adams, other clerics at the event include: Arch. Bishop King, Prof Joshua Godson, Apostle Dr T. T. Adeniyi, Prophet Samson Ajala, Evangelist Ogunyemi Rufus, Amb. Prophet Enoch Adesola, Senior Apostle S. O Aworanti JP, Supt. Apostle Segun Samuel JP, Apostle Gbenga Oladimeji and Apostle Gbenga Oladimeji.

Others include the Otun Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Adebayo Adegoke; Parakoyi Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Prof. Raheem Kolawole; Asoju Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Yinka Oguntimehin; Coordinator of Oodua People’s Union (OPU) Sweden, Mr Bob Agbede, the Iyalode of Ifako Kingdom, Alhaja Monsurat Adeyemi; Otun Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Adebayo Adegoke; Parakoyi Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Prof. Raheem Kolawole, among others.

The Judges include Amb. Akeem Babs, Amb Gbenga Onasanya,Dr. . Abiola Ayankunbi and Amb. Muyiwa Osinaike, among others.

