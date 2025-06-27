Spotify’s ‘Find Your Mood’ campaign to resonates with Nigerian listeners

Spotify is inviting Nigerian listeners to tune inward with the launch of Find Your Mood, a new campaign that celebrates the everyday emotions and life moments that define who we are, and the music that helps us move through them.

At the heart of Find Your Mood is a simple truth: music is more than sound. It is a feeling. Whether it’s the quiet calm of early mornings, the frustration of Lagos traffic, or the joy of a weekend link-up, Spotify delivers personalised, mood-based playlists that echo, elevate, and enrich each unique emotional state. From the reflective tone of the Calm Mix to the energising Focus Mix or the celebratory Good Vibes Mix, Spotify helps listeners discover the perfect soundtrack for however they’re feeling.

“With Find Your Mood, we’re showing how Spotify goes beyond streaming to become an essential companion in the emotional lives of our listeners,” says Sithabile Kachisa, Head of Marketing for Spotify in Sub-Saharan Africa. “It’s about making every playlist feel like it was made just for you, because it was. This campaign reflects our belief that music has the power to meet people where they are and move them toward where they want to be.”

The campaign’s centerpiece is a Hero Film that captures the emotional journey of young Nigerian creatives, following their highs, lows, setbacks and breakthroughs. Throughout it all, Spotify’s mood-driven playlists act as both compass and companion, soundtracking their stories in a way that is personal, powerful and deeply human. Shot across familiar, everyday Nigerian spaces, the film highlights the role of music as not just background noise, but as an emotional anchor.

Ultimately, Find Your Mood is more than a campaign. It is a reflection of how Spotify enhances the way people live, feel, and connect with themselves, with their community, and with music that truly gets them. Because when music is a feeling, Spotify is where you find your mood.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE