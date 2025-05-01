Spotify’s AI playlist now in Nigeria, enhances music discovery

Playlists have always been at the heart of the Spotify experience. Now, the company is bringing premium users in more than 40 markets another feature to effortlessly turn their most creative ideas into playlists by introducing AI Playlist in beta.

Since launching last year, premium users have created millions of playlists with the goal of finding music that fits any mood or moment in an instant. Now, we’re making it even easier for users around the globe to create the perfect playlist and find your next favorite artist.

Here’s how it works:

Where to find it: Head to the search tab on Spotify and search ‘AI Playlist.’ Select one of the suggestions or get creative and try one of your own.

How it works: Spotify will curate a personalized playlist made just for you based on the tracks, artists, genres and more we think you’ll like. Have notes? It’s easy to revise and refine, just ask for what you want – like “more upbeat,” “more new releases,” or “happier songs.”

Pro tip: The most successful playlists are generated through “genre”, “mood” or “artist” prompts. But animals, activities, movie characters, colors – and even emojis – are all fair game too.

Some fun prompts suggested trying out include:

“Afrobeat tracks for the dance floor,”, “Trending K-Pop hits I need to know”, “Reggaeton for hanging out at the beach”, “Songs to hype me up for a football match”, “Latin songs from my top genre”.

The feature will expand to markets across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Caribbean.

