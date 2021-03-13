Spotify’s African Heat Campaign Celebrates African Dance Music Culture

As a way of celebrating the power of African voices across the continent and beyond, Spotify is shining a spotlight on one of its flagships, curated playlists ‘African Heat’, through an interactive campaign that brings the spirit of Africa alive around the world.

The campaign journeys through a series of partnerships, activations, a dance challenge video (#africanheatchallenge), and more creative content opportunities that will play out through on-and-off-platform initiatives on local, regional, and international levels.

Highlighting the diversity of African talent, the playlist is an explosion of Afro-centric sounds, carving out a space for African creators to showcase their music to a global audience.

Centred on the key role that the Afro-dance community has played in spreading African pop music across the globe, the campaign includes the likes of Focalistic, Fuse ODG, Olamide, as well as some of the leading female faces of dance music in Africa – Moonchild Sanelly, Sho Madjozi, Niniola, and Amapiano’s Lady Du.

“Dance culture has helped my music spread outside of the continent. Music and dance go hand in hand,” said Olamide.

By including emerging and established artists alongside one another – Amapiano’s newer artistes, Focalistic and Lady Du together with Azonto dance genre pioneer, Fuse ODG and Shaku Shaku street dance driver, Olamide – Spotify is showcasing its dedication to and investment in all artistes.

