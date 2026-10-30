Spotify tests how well Nigerian creators’ loved ones know their music taste

How well do partners, siblings and spouses know the musical preferences of the people closest to them? A Spotify challenge involving four Nigerian content creators has revealed that familiarity with a loved one’s daily routine does not necessarily translate into knowing their favourite artists and most-played songs.

The challenge, part of Spotify’s Your Spotify Knows You Best campaign, featured content creators Tobe Szn, Demi AK, Amy, and Salem, who invited their loved ones to predict their favourite musicians, repeat tracks and everyday listening habits.

The exercise produced a mix of correct guesses, unexpected discoveries and humorous moments, highlighting the extent to which personal music preferences can differ from what family members and partners assume.

For Tobe Szn, the challenge centred on his relationship with his sister, who was familiar with his determination, childhood ambitions and instinct to stand up for others. She also knew of his interest in Afrobeats, jazz and gospel music.

However, his listening history offered a more detailed picture of his preferences, including Jay-Z’s Oceans. His sister also correctly identified Ayra Starr as his favourite Nigerian non-gospel artiste.

While her knowledge of his personality provided a useful starting point, the challenge demonstrated that understanding someone’s character does not always mean knowing every detail of their musical interests.

For Demilade, popularly known as Demi AK, the competition took a different turn as her fiancé, Jeremy, approached the challenge with considerable confidence, rating his knowledge of her at 10 out of 10.

Describing Demi AK as organised, curious and well-read, Jeremy predicted that Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter would feature prominently among her favourite artistes.

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Her Spotify listening history, however, revealed a broader musical range, with Taylor Swift, Davido, Timbaland, Pitbull and Bad Bunny among her top artistes.

One of the more surprising discoveries was Pitbull’s Hotel Room Service, which featured in her morning listening routine.

Despite his initial confidence, Jeremy scored five out of 10, underscoring the difficulty of accurately predicting another person’s listening habits, even in a close relationship.

Amy’s challenge with her sister explored how personal tastes and habits can evolve over time. Her sister recalled Amy as a determined and outspoken child who had grown into a calmer adult, with much of her attention now devoted to work and content creation.

Expecting her musical preferences to revolve around Afrobeats, R and B and gospel, she scored six out of 10 when asked to predict Amy’s listening choices.

The result suggested that although years of familiarity can provide clues to a person’s preferences, musical tastes may be more varied than relatives realise.

For Salem and his wife, the challenge drew on the details of their everyday life.

His wife was familiar with his early morning walks, preference for fried yam with egg sauce, reading habits and evening listening sessions. She also correctly identified Nobody Gets Me as one of his repeat tracks.

She knew that gospel music and older R and B songs were his preferred choices on difficult days. However, identifying his other frequently played songs and estimating the amount of time he spent listening to music proved more difficult.

Salem eventually awarded her points out of love, bringing the challenge to a light-hearted conclusion.

Beyond the scores and amusing revelations, the campaign explores the relationship between music, identity and personal habits. While friends and family may understand an individual’s character, routines and interests, their assumptions about that person’s musical preferences may not always reflect reality.

Through the experiences of the four Nigerian creators, Spotify’s Your Spotify Knows You Best campaign highlights how listening histories can offer a more detailed picture of individual tastes, from favourite artistes and repeat tracks to the music that accompanies different moments of the day.

The exercise also presents music discovery as a conversation starter, encouraging people to compare what they think they know about their loved ones with the songs and artistes that actually define their listening habits.