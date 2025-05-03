Spotify, FC Barcelona team up with Travis Scott

Spotify and FC Barcelona are back with their sixth jersey takeover, and this one spotlights the world of Travis Scott. For El Clásico on May 11, FC Barcelona players will wear a version of the iconic blaugrana jersey featuring the Cactus Jack logo, a first-of-its-kind moment created in partnership with one of the most influential artists of this generation.

Travis is the latest artist to be featured on the iconic FC Barcelona jersey with Spotify, following previous shirt takeovers with Coldplay, Karol G, The Rolling Stones, Rosalía, and Drake. This edition with Travis goes even deeper; a co-created moment that bridges music, fashion and football.

Spotify continues to make the bold decision to remove its own logo and hand over the front of the jersey, giving artists a unique platform to express their creativity on a global stage. Reflecting the depth of Spotify’s commitment to artists and fans, Spotify is bringing Travis Scott to perform in Barcelona for the very first time, marking a major milestone in both his career and the Spotify x FC Barcelona partnership.

Curated to honour Travis’s biggest local listeners, his most loyal fans in the city will be rewarded with an exclusive invite-only concert. Featuring fan-led moments and immersive activations, from start to finish, this one-off event is designed to reflect the passion of the fans, and the unmistakable energy that Travis brings to this partnership. The performance will take place the evening before El Clásico on May 10th at an iconic venue in the heart of the city, transforming a landmark location into a stage delivering an unforgettable experience for fans.

Marc Hazan, Vice President, Partnerships and Marketing, Spotify said: “What we’re doing here is giving artists a stage unlike any other.

This collaboration with Travis Scott, alongside FC Barcelona, is our most ambitious project to date. A global icon co-curating with us for the world’s biggest game and performing live for fans in Barcelona – that’s the power we’re unlocking. It’s a real expression of what drives Spotify and FC Barcelona.”

