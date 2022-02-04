The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, will on Thursday, 7th February declare open the 2022 Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) games in Abuja.

The minister on Tuesday in Abuja received executives of NMA in his office and declare his support for the games and Nigerian doctors at large.

“I’m proud of our medical practitioners they are one of the best in the world. It is very encouraging to see what you do for the common people. The ministry is in total support of this game and will do everything possible to ensure it’s a success,” the minister stated.

Chairman NMA National Sports committee, Dr Uche Roland Ojinma, says the 2022 games will foster unity among members.

“Lately we’ve been seeing a lot of deaths amongst young people, amongst even medical doctors, so as medical doctors we want to walk the talk and practice what we preach.

“We hope to include other health workers so that it will be an avenue to foster unity, solidarity and friendship across the health workforce. Between the medical doctors, the pharmacist, the lab scientists and even the nurseS, so that we’ll have a peaceful coexistence that will go beyond our place, into the field of play” he said.

The NMA also had in attendance the FCT Council chairman Dr Enema Ahmodu and other council executives.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services Rulers World

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Sports Minister to declare Nigeria Medical Association games open Thursday Sports Minister to declare Nigeria Medical Association games open Thursday Sports Minister to declare Nigeria Medical Association games open Thursday Sports Minister to declare Nigeria Medical Association games open Thursday