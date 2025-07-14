Sports have improved under Makinde, says Adepoju, former 3SC General Manager

Nigeria’s ex-international footballer and a former General Manager of the Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), Mr Mutiu Adepoju, has rated Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, highly in the area of sports development.

Adepoju, in an interview with The People’s Verdict, said sporting activities have witnessed a rebirth in the state on Makinde’s watch.

Going into specifics, he said: “In the past, Team Oyo State was not really doing well in National Sports Festival. But in the last two editions of the National Sports Festival, they did quite well. In the last one, we were fifth or sixth and our athletes won so many medals, which is good. We can do better but we are not doing badly.”

He also talked about the 3SC, which was playing at the Nigerian National League (the nation’s second division side), before the advent of Makinde’s administration but is now a strong force in Nigeria Premier Football League.

Adepoju, who played for Shooting Stars in 1988, said: “3SC has fared well under Governor Makinde. Two seasons ago, they narrowly missed being on the continent. Last season, they started very well but they got it wrong at some point. That happens sometimes. But I believe that 3SC has done very well under Governor Seyi Makinde. I have never heard of funds not getting to them and all that.”

On what the governor has done to improve sports development in Oyo State, the one popularly called ‘Headmaster’ said: “First, I will talk about the rehabilitation of stadia in Oyo State. I am aware of the rehabilitation of Lekan Salami Sports Complex, which I was part of its inauguration. I think the stadium is top notch. The stadium is of international standards. The facility is one of the best we have around. Then there are other stadia too, like Olubadan Stadium, which have been upgraded. All of these have improved sports in the state.”

Talking about grassroots sports development, Adepoju said, “There has been a change, although it can get better because you can never have enough of good things. We just have to continue the development. You can’t say that you have everything but in that aspect, he has tried but things can still get better.”

The former 3SC gaffer also praised Makinde for approving the allocation of plots of land to the Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) squad that won the National League and WAFU Cup in 1998, saying he fulfilled a 28-year-old promise which previous administrations had ignored.

Recall that following the outstanding performance of the Shooting Stars which earned them both the national and sub-regional titles in 1998, the then Military Administrator of the state, CP Amen Oyakhire, promised to reward the victorious team with money and land. But the squad and the handlers never got the land until Governor Makinde broke the jinx a couple of weeks ago.

According to Adepoju, “We have to thank Governor Makinde for that. It’s been 28 years. We have to acknowledge what he has done and say ‘thank you’ to him. I am sure that the players that are involved are going to be very grateful to the governor.”

He also lauded the governor for his infrastructure intervention.

The former Real Sociedad midfielder said, “The administration of Makinde has been good; it has been positive. I have seen what has been happening. I have seen roads being constructed; I have seen many facilities coming up. So, the administration is a positive one.”