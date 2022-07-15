Sports, Education, Entertainment, others engage nigerian youths most ― Think Tank

A policy advocacy platform popularly known as The “Think Tank On Nigeria(TTON)” Organisation has identified Sports, Education, Entertainment, Politics, Agriculture, Industrialization, ICT and the Cottage industry as the most engaging sectors for the Nigerian youths.

In a communique issued by the Convener, Engr. Dideolu Falobi, The Group said Nigeria is blessed with many talented youths in this sector (Our Youths are very passionate and more interested in exploring this sector.

Falobi noted it is evident in the burgeoning number of youths who are into music, comedy, movies etc.

He stated that entertainment could become a trade which will increase the country’s GDP If harnessed.

Meanwhile, The Convener said the sector is faced with so many challenges such as Piracy, Devaluation of Naira, inconsistency of government policies, lack of originality, Inadequacy in digital marketing, and Poor content and financing.

