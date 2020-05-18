(SPONSORED POST): How Obasa Fast-Tracked Rail, Road Projects in Lagos

Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, has shown his commitment towards infrastructural development in the state.

Various infrastructural projects carried out in the state have been fast tracked by Obasa so as to make the state achieve its full economic potential. Such a project is the Pen-Cinema road expansion with overhead bridge which has benefitted many residents of Agege and Lagos residents at large

The speaker has also shown his dire commitment to rail projects in the state.

Speaking at the 2020 budget presentation of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Obasa reiterated his commitment to the rail projects in the state.

The speaker said: “To indeed move Lagos forward, there is the need to focus more attention on the rail to connect the entire Lagos.

“A rail from Ogun boundary down to Lekki Epe side, a rail from Ikorodu to also the same area should be urgently considered; and the ones under construction must be speedily completed”.

Obasa said that no amount of road patching, rehabilitation and constructions would really solve our transportation problem with the influx of people into Lagos on a daily basis.

Based on the growing population of residents in the state, the Speaker has also championed optimum utilisation of the water transportation.

Speaking during the plenary session, Obasa added that “with fund available or not, we have to start doing something and at the same time, more still need more to be done about water transportation.

“The Ilo Rivers running from Sango linking Alimosho, Ojo, Amuwo back to CMS and Odo Iya Alaro and runs up to Ikorodu must be given attention by the governor”

Obasa Handling Of Lagos State House Of Assembly

Since his swearing in as the speaker of the Lagos State Assembly in 2015, Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa has carried out the affairs of the house in the most matured way.

Mounting with pressure of being tagged a rubber-stamp legislature, Obasa has presided over the affairs of the Assembly without much skirmishes.

The speaker has consistently reiterated his vision to transform Lagos to Dubai in line with the vision of the different state executives he has shared a tenure with.

Despite this, the state Assembly under Obasa has proven to be efficient in terms of checking the autocratic tendencies of the the executive.

During the previous administration, the Speaker set up committees to monitor the different projects being carried out in the state. In probing the activities of the executive further, Obasa inaugurated a committee to probe the over ₦5.7billion spent in carrying out road projects during the Ambode administration.

The progress recorded in Lagos State in recent years cannot be disconnected from the will shown by the Obasa led house of Assembly. The Assembly has been synonymous with speedy passage of bills aiding infrastructural and human development in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

30 Staff Members Of An Organisation In Ibadan Test Positive For Coronavirus

No fewer than 30 members of staff of an organisation in Ibadan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, confirmed this in a tweet on Saturday. He further disclosed that the state has recorded 31 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of… Read full story

Buhari Gets Madagascar Formula Against COVID-19

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday at the State House, Abuja, received Covid Organic, the Madagascan native formulation against the COVID-19 pandemic. Samples of the solution were delivered to him by President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau who brought them along as part of the traditional medicine… Read full story

Produce Chinese Doctors Within 48hrs, PDP Tells FG

Amidst denial over the whereabout of Chinese doctors who arrived Nigeria amidst public outcry, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government a 48-hour ultimatum to declare the whereabouts of the Chinese medical team it brought… Read full story

FG Defies Canada, Insists Air Peace Must Evacuate 319 Stranded Nigerians

The Federal Government has defied the Canada High Commission in Nigeria by insisting that Nigerian carrier, Air Peace which it had earlier designated, must evacuate the over 319 Nigerians stranded from the… Read full story

US May Restore Funding To WHO ― Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday his administration was considering numerous proposals about the World Health Organisation (WHO), including one in which Washington would pay about 10 per cent of its former level. In a posting on Twitter, Trump underscored that no final decision had been made and that… Read full story

PHOTOS: Thousands Protest Germany’s Coronavirus Policies

Thousands of people across Germany demonstrated against coronavirus-related restrictions on Saturday, in some cases with far more participants showing up than had been approved. In the southern city of Munich, far more people than the 1,000 participants approved by the city wanted to demonstrate… Read full story

COVID-19: States Adopt Austerity Measures To Tame Effects Of Pandemic

COVID-19’s attack on the Nigeria’s economy is multifaceted. China, the country from where the pandemic travelled to other parts of the globe, is the world’s largest crude oil importer. To contain the spread of the virus within its territory, China shut down its factories and restricted its nationals to their homes… Read full story

The Conversations On Agboola Gambari

IF credentials and academic certificates/laurels approximated excellence, by now, applauses to President Muhammadu Buhari for his choice of Ibrahim Agboola Gambari as the successor to the late Abba Kyari as his Chief of Staff should be reaching their crescendo. Rather, the high-caliber diplomat and academic… Read full story

We Are In Support Of Yoruba, Biafra Admission Into UNPO —Middle Belt President

The national president, Middle Belt Forum, Dr Bitrus Pogu, in this interview with ISAAC SHOBAYO, speaks on the admission of the Biafra and the Yoruba nations by the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organisation (UNPO) as its members and the controversies trailing the recognition, especially in the northern… Read full story

‘Why Doctrines Of Christian Denominations Differ’

Professor David Irefin, a professor at the Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State, is also an archbishop of Brotherhood of Cross and Star. In this interview, he speaks about the difference between his church and other denominations. YEKINI JIMOH brings excerpts… Read full story

Can Gambari Change @75?

PROFESSOR Ibrahim Agboola Gambari is one of the most dangerous public servants Nigeria has seen on the local and international scenes for about four decades now. As he was officially announced as new Chief of Staff to the President on Wednesday, I called a global diplomat with great concern for Nigeria on Thursday… Read full story

What Marriage Has Done To My Life —Adekunle Gold

Popular alternative singer, Adekunle Gold may have travelled around the world, performed at some the biggest stages across Europe, including the 02 Arena, and emerged one of the most sought after Nigerian music stars. He may have had plenty of successes recorded in the last five years since he broke into the Nigerian… Read full story