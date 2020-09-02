SPONSORED: How I Was Saved From Amputation By NKHAMBI Diabetes Drug

Testimony from some of the users of the product.

The journey of my diabetes started on a terrific Tuesday morning, received an emergency call from my superior officer to attend a security briefing in Abuja the next morning which is Tuesday. I woke up early to catch up with the early morning flight, that 45minutes journey was the beginning of my predicament because I visited restroom for 5times which became very embarrassing, ultimately I knew something is wrong and as I put a call through to my doctor immediately which advised me to go to the hospital.

Immediately I manage to finish my meeting which was another embarrassing moment,I checked into our base hospital where comprehensive check up was conducted on me and discovered I have a diabetes and my my sugar level was 385mg.I was admitted and placed on insulin,that was how the journey started and it has been a terrific one,injecting myself everyday with dosage of insulin.

The situation got worsen when I had a wound on my leg which later became to sore,at a point my leg was considered to be amputated but I refused blatantly and I travelled to India,Saudi Arabia and Uk but all to no avail but futile.The predicament led to my early retirement from the Military.

MY ENCOUNTER WITH NKHAMBI

My Childhood friend Charles was in known of my ordeal with diabetes,he called me one fateful day and informed me about what he saw on the page of a Newspaper consigning Diabetes and sent a number to call but didn’t bother till about a week later when the Nurse came to the house for the routine treatment of my leg.Reluctantly I put a call through and explained my predicament to the fellow,who assured me that I will be well and the sore will heal up.

I was told will use the medication for 6months for Total cure but within 2months the sore will heal up.He sound so convincing,so I ordered for 2months treatment.The first thing I noticed when I commenced the medication is that it helps to free my bowel and anytime I goes to toilet what comes out of me is unexplainable.After 3weeks on the medication the sore was drying up and my Nurse was shocked likewise,and all other symptoms like my blurry vision and tingling sensations on my feet are subsiding.But what shocked me to the marrow is that within 7weeks of administering NKHAMBI the SORE totally healed up and my sugar came down to 115 – 120mg.I ordered for the complete dosage as advised,and after 4months I started eating what I desires without restriction and all symptoms of diabetes has vanished,no more fluctuation of sugar blood.Now I am well and healthy after 18years of battling with Diabetes which almost claim my leg,thanks to NKHAMBI and I recommend for anybody having any type of DIABETES.

ABOUT NKHAMBI

NKHAMBI is a composition of carefully selected herbs across three (3) continents,it is formulated into capsules under highly hygienic condition.This medication helps to rejuvenate the cells in the Pancreas that produces insulin in the body.Human bodies uses insulin to take the sugar from carbohydrates we eat and convert to energy that the body requires.



ACTIVE INGREDIENTS

•TRIGONELLA FEONUM-GRAECUM

•GYMNEMA SYLVESTRE

•PANAX SPP

•CINNAMOMUM CASSIA VERUM

DIABETES INDICATION

•Frequent Urination

•Blurry Vision

•Weight loss

•Numb and Tingly of Feet or Hands

•Thirstiness and Hunger

Thou there are cases when a chronic increases in blood sugar for a while may not have such typical for diabetes manifestation but early detection and treatment is always advised.

•FOR ORDER PLACEMENT OF THIS DRUG: Call 09053333458 or 07037318531

•MAKE PAYMENT INTO:

A&B HERBAL ENTERPRISES

1020932254

UBA BANK.

SEND YOUR CONTACT ADDRESS AND WE DELIVER YOURS WITHIN 48HOURS WITHIN NIGERIA AND 6 WORKING DAYS OUTSIDE NIGERIA.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lessons From Fani-Kayode’s ‘Stupid’

The Femi Fani-Kayode experience was needless and plainly avoidable. But something tells me it won’t be the last. There is the feeling today in power circles that because of the ascendancy of the Internet and its platforms of social engagements, the press as we knew it is now impotent and could be humiliated and called stupid without consequences. The truth of the media’s undying powers should be clear in what Femi just went through…

Buhari Approves Transfer Of NIMC To Communications Ministry

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the transfer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. A statement signed by the Minister‘s Spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, on Monday in Abuja, said that the approval was based on Buhari’s consideration for the critical role of NIMC towards the realisation of the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and…

Businesses May Not Normalise Till August 2021—Report

BUSINESSES and brands, hoping to return to ‘winning ways’ soon, after the devastating effects of the COVID 19 pandemic, may need to wait a little bit longer, as a recently-released CEO Report, from Philips Consulting Limited PCL, has predicted that it would take another 12 months, August 2021, for the nation’s business environment to fully activate and operate optimally…

Zainab Ahmed’s Economic Policy Actions In The First Year

The policy execution drive of Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, has within this one year into the second tenure of Buhari -led administration, just as it has over the years, consistently helped to take the economy through the frightening months of COVID-19, and also looked to set it on a path to steady growth. But for the impact of the pandemic, perhaps this period ought to be a good time…