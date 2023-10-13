The Nigerian Army has urged the Zamfara State government to sponsor its indigenes to study at the two military institutions in the area.

According to the Commander, Nigerian Army Education Corps (NAEC), Major-General Bello Alhaji Tsoho, Zamfara has the rare privilege of hosting two Army schools when a number of other states in the north have none.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, mentioned that Tsoho spoke on Thursday when he visited Governor Dauda Lawal at the Government House.

He explained that he was in Zamfara to inspect the Army schools as well as to “interact and build relationships with His Excellency and the Zamfara State government.

One of the main issues is signing a Memorandum of Understanding between the state government and the Army Education Corps.

“There is also the issue of low patronage, and I appeal to you to kindly consider sponsoring indigenes to enrol in the schools.”

The statement quoted the Governor as using the opportunity to reaffirm his administration’s commitment to continuous support for education.

“Governor Lawal emphasised that education is a top priority for his administration and that the government is taking all necessary measures to make a positive impact.

The Governor assured the Corps Commander of his commitment to providing all necessary assistance to the Gusau and Talata Mafara Army schools.

“The state government is committed to improving the education system in Zamfara. As part of his efforts, Governor Lawal will visit the Command Science Secondary School in Gusau and the Army Secondary School in Talata Mafara to assess the condition of these schools.

By identifying areas for improvement, he hopes to create a better learning environment for our children and ensure they receive a quality education.





He promised to sign the MoU within a week, sponsor indigenes for enrollment in the Army schools, and improve infrastructure for an enabling environment,” the statement said.

