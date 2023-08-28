Pollution is a threat to population!

Environment definitions: 1. the surroundings or conditions in which a person, animal, or plant lives or operates. 2. the natural world, as a whole or in a particular geographical area, especially as affected by human activity.

A clean and green environment is essential for healthy living. It means having unpolluted air, water, and land. Clean surroundings prevent diseases, while greenery provides fresh air and a peaceful habitat. Spiritual entrepreneurship according to my previous articles expressly focuses on the activities, intents and reactions (air) of man with respect to social impact. Spiritual entrepreneurs recognise the importance of inner development and seek to align their thoughts, beliefs, and actions with their higher purpose, including practicing mindfulness, meditation, and other spiritual techniques to understand oneself and the world better. They use their initiative and creative ability to advance and enhance the society.

As touching the environment, many activists and proponents of sustainable development have advocated the need to evaluate the impact of entrepreneurial activities on the environment. The extractive industries in their quest to prospect for oil, gold, or some other valuable substance or mineral resources affect the equilibrium of the environment due to heavy extractive activities which negatively impact on Mother Earth. Oil spillage and burning of fossil fuel have been investigated and documented by researchers and academics as major threats to environmental, human and animal health. These environmental issues are of serious public health concerns and as such, require the intervention of entrepreneurs who are not merely interested in creating value but also in creating a better world. Business and ruthlessness are Siamese twins; an average business entrepreneur will put personal gratification and benefits above environmental consequences of his/her actions/activities. A spiritual entrepreneur will put social (external) and spiritual (eternal) benefits above business and profit. To a social entrepreneur, happiness is business and fulfillment is achievement. Spiritual entrepreneurship is not about religion; rather, it is about impacting on every region of the world religiously and positively.

The Sustainable Development Goals are a collection of 17 global goals designed to be a “blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.” The SDGs, set in 2015 by the United Nations General Assembly and intended to be achieved by the year 2030, are part of UN Resolution 70/1, the 2030 Agenda.

The sustainable development goals (SDGs) to transform the environment are listed below:

Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation

Goal 7: Affordable and Clean Energy

Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities





Goal 12: Responsible Consumption and Production

Goal 13: Climate Action

Goal 14: Life Below Water

Goal 15: Life on Land

Goal 17: Partnerships for the Goals

The environment is at the mercy of human “air” (activities, intents and reactions). Environmental degradation occurs due to uncurbed excesses of man to exploit his environment. Spiritual entrepreneurs are mindful of the practices that improve the health of the environment and will do the needful to ensure that they contribute proactively to the actions and activities that support sustainable development and improvement of the social and environmental strata.

Environmental impact assessment and pollution control laws

Some of the common environmental issues are as follows:

Ozone layer depletion

Water pollution

Air pollution

Solid waste management

Deforestation

The International Association for Impact Assessment (IAIA) defines an environmental impact assessment as “the process of identifying, predicting, evaluating and mitigating the biophysical, social and other relevant effects of development proposals prior to major decisions being taken and commitments made.” Concepts such as waste to wealth or trash to cash are beginning to gain ground in the wake of environmental dilemmas which have forced man to look into the most creative and innovative ways of solving environmental issues. Other concepts such as re-use, reduce and recycle are also very relevant in safeguarding the environment and contributing to the sustainable development goals. Environmental Impact Assessment is a proactive and preventive measure. Prevention is better than cure. However, without a problem, purpose is not in view. Spiritual entrepreneurs are social doctors and environment activists who are driven by a singular purpose, which is to create a better world. Spiritual entrepreneurs are often activists, scientists, policymakers and educators who work to raise awareness about environmental issues, promote sustainable practices and influence policies that impact the environment. Some notable environmental movement leaders include Rachel Carson, Al Gore, Wangari Maathai and Greta Thunberg.

Environmental laws are laws that protect the environment. Environmental law is the collection of laws, regulations, agreements and common law that governs how humans interact with their environment. This includes environmental regulations; laws governing management of natural resources, such as forests, minerals, or fisheries and related topics such as environmental impact assessments. Environmental law is seen as the body of laws concerned with the protection of living things (human beings inclusive) from the harm that human activity may immediately or eventually cause to them or their species, either directly or to the media and the habits on which they depend.

Food for thought

Knowing your planet is a step towards protecting it. – Jacques-Yves Cousteau

Plans to protect air and water, wilderness and wildlife are in fact plans to protect man. – Stewart Udall

Look after the land and the land will look after you, destroy the land and it will destroy you. – Aboriginal Proverb

An act of violence against nature should be judged as severely as that against society or another person. – Michael W. Fox

When the soil disappears, the soul disappears. – Ymber Delecto

The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it. – Robert Swan

We have forgotten how to be good guests, how to walk lightly on the earth as its other creatures do. – Barbara Ward

We won’t have a society if we destroy the environment. – Margaret Mead

The environment is no one’s property to destroy; it’s everyone’s responsibility to protect. – Mohith Agadi

We are living on this planet as if we had another one to go to. – Terri Swearingen

