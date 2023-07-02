The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Major General Taoreed Lagbaja has enjoined troops of the Nigerian Army (NA) to compliment their military effort with prayers for the success of the Nigerian Army (NA) in its operational engagements and the corporate existence of Nigeria, as one indivisible entity amidst contemporary security challenges bedeviling the nation.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Sunday by Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu.

According to the statement, the Army Chief made the clarion call at the Interdenominational Church Service marking the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2023 held on Sunday at the Mogadishu Military Cantonment, Abuja.

It explained that Gen Lagbaja stated that the NA remained the pride of the nation and a force to reckon with in Africa and globally adding that the Interdenominational Church Service was among the series of activities earmarked for all NA formations and units to commemorate the birth of the NA, as a symbol of national unity and integration.

According to it, ” Ii also provides the opportunity for prayers and supplications to be made to God Almighty on behalf of the Nigerian Army, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the nation in general.

“As we mark our 160th year, I must confess that our journey has not been a bed of roses, as the Nigerian Army, in the course of holding our nation together, has fought a civil war, participated in peacekeeping cum peace enforcement missions and is currently involved in combating terrorism, insurgency and other criminalities across the country,” the Army Chief declared.

It further added that Gen Lagbaja reiterated that the various engagements of the NA within and outside the shores of Nigeria have resulted in the loss of loved ones and breadwinners.

According to him, “We have bled, we have piled up the wounded in action, and the population of our widows and widowers as well as orphans has swelled. Our sacrifices are for the love of God, humanity and country,” he stated.

He, therefore, urged all NA personnel to reflect on the security challenges and include them in their prayers, believing that God Almighty will crown the efforts of the NA and the Armed Forces of Nigeria with success”.

The COAS charged all personnel to continue to do their best to reciprocate government’s gesture by remaining loyal, disciplined, patriotic and undaunting, as they combat security challenges in the various theatres of operations. He pledged more commitment to troops’ welfare and well-being under his command.

Mid last week, the NA commenced the commemoration of its 160th year of existence since 1867, when 18 men known as the Glover Hausas of the Royal Navy were organised into the formidable force that it is now.

