Spillage: FG mulls stiffer punishments for oil coys

The federal government has announced plans to institute stiffer punishments for companies involved in oil spillage in the country.

The minister of environment, Sharon Ikeazor, who gave the hint Thursday at the weekly ministerial press briefing organized by the presidential media team at the presidential villa, Abuja, said the ministry is engaging other relevant government agencies to achieve this.

She said a bill is being worked out to amend the law establishing the National Oil Spillage Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) to build its capacity and give it “the needed teeth to bite.”

She said the operating company of the OML29 in Nembe, Bayelsa state has blamed the most recent oil spillage in the country on sabotage by the locals.

However, she announced that the Santa Barbara spillage has been brought under control after weeks the incident occurred with necessary personnel and equipment deployed to begin recovery and remediation efforts.

Ikeazor stressed the need to put an end to artisanal refineries, which she said had continued to cause pollution in the Niger Delta.

The minister also lamented the high rate of deaths from smoke especially among women in the country, which she noted is the highest in the world.

She said something must be done about the ongoing gas flaring, noting that the country cannot be committed to zero net emission and be flaring gas at the same time.

Details later…

