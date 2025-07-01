World News

Spending bill: Without subsidies, Elon Musk would flee to South Africa — Trump

Sandra Nwaokolo
US President Donald Trump has reignited his feud with former aide Elon Musk, claiming the tech billionaire would be forced to “head back home to South Africa” without massive government support.

“Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far,” Trump wrote on social media Tuesday.

“And without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa.”

The sharp remarks came in response to Musk’s latest criticism of Trump’s flagship spending proposal — the so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill”,  which aims to extend Trump’s expiring tax cuts and  boost border security at a projected cost of $4.5 trillion.

Musk, who previously served as head of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) before stepping down in late May, renewed his opposition to the bill as lawmakers began voting on it Monday.

He accused Republicans of betraying fiscal responsibility and denounced their support for what he called “debt slavery.”

“All I’m asking is that we don’t bankrupt America,” Musk said on social media Tuesday. “What’s the point of a debt ceiling if we keep raising it?”

He also pledged to back the formation of a new political party to oppose lawmakers who campaigned on reducing federal spending but are now supporting the costly legislation.

“VOX POPULI VOX DEI 80% voted for a new party,” he posted, referring to a poll he conducted among his followers.

Trump, in turn, suggested that DOGE should now investigate Musk’s companies. “No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE,” the president said.

“Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!”

