Spectranet unveils new offering, roots for Super Eagles for W/C Qualifiers

INTERNET service provider, Spectranet, has announced the unveiling of its latest offering, ‘STRYKER’, a high-tech internet modem that allows multiple users to browse the internet while on the move or at their homes/offices.
The new MiFi device, designed specifically with football as its theme, is aimed at teaming up with Nigerians as the country’s senior national team, the Super Eagles of Nigeria, squares it up with the Black Stars of Ghana in a world cup qualifier, later this month.
The MiFi is named ‘STRYKER’ to show support and acknowledge the natural flair of the Nigerian national team, and their ability to strike for the world cup ticket.
Speaking at the unveiling, Chief Executive Officer, Spectranet, Ajay Awasthi, explained that the attractive pricing of Stryker and the bundled data, are some of those features aimed at enabling more Nigerians to have access to the internet.
Awasthi stated further that the efficiency of the STRYKER MiFi Device will empower users to ‘strike’ action on the internet, and achieve great targets without boundaries.
“We, therefore, believe the introduction of the new offer will further enable such individuals to strike good deals, and make quality progress without boundaries,” he added.
