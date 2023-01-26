‘Special One’ Jose Mourinho, Sydney Talker, Reminisce ‘Alaga Ibile’, other January 26th Celebs

SYDNEY TALKER

Sydney Egere is popularly known as Sydney Talker was born in 1995.

He is a Nigerian media personality, comedian, actor and also the founder and CEO of Neville Records.

He started his career in 2016 by creating and uploading comedy skits on his social media handles.

In January 2022, Talker announced the launch of his record label, ‘Neville Records’ via his Instagram post.

MUYIWA ADEMOLA

Muyiwa Ademola was born in 1971. He is known in the movie industry as Muyiwa Authentic, and he is a Nigerian actor, film producer, and director.

He began his acting career in 1991 and in 1995, he produced his first script into a movie titled ‘Asise’.

Since then, he has produced, directed and featured in several Yoruba Nollywood movies.

The actor has won many awards for his craft as well as production.





REMINISCE

Remilekun Khalid Safaru better known by the stage names ‘Reminisce’ and ‘Alaga Ibile was born in 1981.

Heis a Nigerian singer, rapper, songwriter, and actor. He performs in English and his native language, Yoruba.

Reminisce first single, “Ever Since”, featured 9ice, and was a story about his life. His second, “If Only”, was a love song produced by Dtunez.

He became very popular for his role as ‘Makanaki’ in the Kemi Adetiba produced ‘King Of Boys’.

He is signed to Edge Records and is also the founder and creative director of LRR Records.

His songs include the likes of Local rappers, Ponmile, Oja, Kako bi chicken.

JOSE MOURINHO

José Mário dos Santos Mourinho Félix better known as Jose Mourinho.

He was born in 1963 and is a Portuguese professional football manager and former player who is the current head coach of Italian Serie A club Roma.

‘The Special One’ is one of the most decorated managers ever and is widely considered to be among the greatest managers of all time.

He started his coaching career with brief stints at Benfica and União de Leiria.

Mourinho became the manager of Porto in 2002, winning the Primeira Liga twice, a Taça de Portugal, the UEFA Cup and the UEFA Champions League, Porto’s first European Cup title since 1987.

He has coached clubs like Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Tottenham and presently at Roma.

He is known for his tactical knowledge, charismatic, controversial personality and a reputation for prioritising results over attractive football.

KIRK FRANKLIN

Kirk Dewayne Franklin is an American songwriter, choir director, gospel singer, and rapper born in 1970.

He is best known for leading urban contemporary gospel ensembles such as The Family, God’s Property, and One Nation Crew (1NC) among many others.

He has won numerous awards, including 16 Grammy Awards. Variety dubbed Franklin as a “Reigning King of Urban Gospel”, and is one of the inaugural inductees into the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame.

In 2021, he was among the inaugural inductees into the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame.

MC ACAPELLA

Bennet Chinedu Daniel, better known as Mc Acapella is a comedian, presenter, CEO of Purple Roof Entertainment and founder of “Comedy Goes to Church”.

His career began after winning the third edition of the Ay Open Mic Comedy challenge , he has become a force to reckon with in the comedy industry in Nigeria.

He has performed in major comedy shows like Ay Live, Basketmouth uncensored , Rhythm of Laffta.

Furthermore, he also hosts his show tagged .’One Mic’ with Acapella, Jokes Aside US tour.