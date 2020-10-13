Special Duties Ministry proposes N248.416m to monitor, evaluate FG, constituency projects

The Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs (FMSDIGA) has proposed to spend the sum of N248,416,883 to monitor and evaluate Federal Government and constituency projects in the 2021 fiscal year.

This formed part of the ministry’s N9,022,438,692 budget proposal for next year as a present by President Muhammadu Buhari to the joint sitting of the National Assembly last Thursday and obtained from the Budget Office of the Federation.

Of the total budget proposal for the ministry and its three parastatals, the ministry itself has a proposal of N1, 830,831,508, while the parastatals under it: National Merit Award, National Lottery Trust Fund and National Lottery Regulatory Commission have N153,942,927; N1,043,608,039 and N5,994,056,218 budgeted for them respectively.

The ministry proposed to spend N378,782,739 for personnel, N608,407,074 for overhead, N987,189,813 for recurrent and N843,641,695 for capital next year.

Of its capital expenditure for the coming year, the ministry wants to spend N10million for monitoring and compliance of its agencies with the provision of PPA 2007 in relation to capital projects implementation.

It also seeks to spend the sum of N100,182,180 for monitoring and evaluation of Federal Government approved policies, programmes and projects of all Ministries, department s and agencies (MDAs) nationwide.

The ministry proposes N30,192,843 for monitoring and evaluation of constituency/zonal intervention projects under the Special Duties Office.

The sum of N100,001,000 is set aside by the ministry for verification of zonal intervention and constituency projects nationwide, while another N100,975,570 is to be spent on monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of constituency/zonal intervention projects nationwide.

The sum of N7,066,290 is budgeted by the ministry to monitor and evaluate parastatals under it next year.

Apart from monitoring and evaluation, the FMSDIGA budgeted N20million for development and installation of solar powered borehole in 11 communities within Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency of Enugu State.

Selected communities in Igbo-Eze Local Government Area of Enugu State will benefit from the N20million proposed by the ministry for rural electrification, while N15million is budgeted for capacity building and empowerment of youths in agricultural value chains in Nsukka/Igbo-Eze Federal Constituency.

Selected schools and office blocks in the constituency will be repaired and rehabilitated with the sum of N10million proposed for that purpose in the 2021 budget of the ministry.

The sum of N15million is set aside in the budget for completion and equipping of the telemedical and multipurpose conference centre at the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Communities via Madakiya, Kafanchan-Zonkwa road in Kaduna State have N10million proposed for supply and installation of street lights for them.

Flood/erosion control works and construction of 2.86kilometres road pavement at Nko in Okot Akara LGA of Akwa Ibom State has N10million proposed for it, while another N10million is budgeted for flood/erosion control works and construction of 2.89kilometres road pavement at Nko Ekpe – At an Ibong in the same Obot Akara LGA.

To hold a national retreat for the 774 local government chairmen in the country, the ministry budgeted N20,192,843, while N30,015,311 is proposed by the ministry inspection of local government programmes and projects.

Also, the ministry plans to spend the sum of N30,786,766 on the organisation of quarterly conference of key functionaries of local government administration in the country, including Forum of LG Service Commission; Forum of Permanent Secretaries of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Forum of Pension Secretaries of Local Government Pension Boards and Forum of Auditor-Generals for Local Government of Nigeria, across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs proposes a budget of N7,369,344 for a compendium of traditional rulers in Nigeria and N10,347,877 to host a retreat of secretaries to the state government (SSGs) with the Minister of Special Duties.

