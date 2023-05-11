The incumbent Deputy Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, Hon. Idris Wase has called for synergy among all the Members-elect in the 10th Assembly to defeat those forces who want to hold Nigeria hostage.

Wase who gave the charge recently in Abuja in response to the controversial adoption of Tajudeen Abbas as Speaker and Benjamin Kalu as Deputy Speaker in the 10th Assembly, underscored the need to sustain ongoing efforts to ensure the independence of the Parliament especially in the choice of the principal officers.

Wase who is expected to formally declare his ambition for the 10th Assembly said: “We are here to ensure the independence of the Parliament. To ensure that we work as a family. What we are witnessing today we have never seen that kind of moment in the Parliament. That’s why every Parliamentarian must rise to the occasion to build that Institution to make sure we do the right thing.

“And it’s in the light of that five of us, but the additional finger that we have is Honourable Ado-Doguwa that we work as a team, we will not allow this Parliament to be disgraced.

“We will not allow this Parliament to be hijacked. We will not allow this Parliament to be made a lame duck. I believe we are loyal to our country first, loyal to our party, loyal to our people.

“And like my Leader did mentioned, when you say you have a consensus candidate, the language for consensus is very simple, it’s not vague, there has to be a very massive consultation. People are brought to table for discussion and there is an agreement.

“In this case, we just saw and we are hearing rumours, speculations that some people have been made consensus Candidates. I don’t know whether that is the meaning of consensus. I’m a Democrat, I came to the Parliament 2007 and by the grace of God and I give glory to God.

“This place is very sacred, it’s honourable and that’s why we are called honourable members. We must be honourable in our dealings, in our activities in defence of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, so that Nigeria will have a balance situation.

“I want to appreciate my brother, we have agreed to work together and the four of us one of us

“We have Hon. Jaji, we have Sada Soli, we have Ado-Doguwa, and with all humility, and Hon. Betara, Yusuf Gagdi has now joined us, so we are going to work together.

“Many are welcome what we want is, we want to save this Institution. We want to ensure that Parliamentarians have their right and their right is not taken for granted. Colleagues we will continue to work assiduously together to ensure that, we know that it’s only one person that will eventually emerge but the best out of us must emerge.





“Not the one that will come and be, because already I don’t want to mention another thing, when we are inhouse we discuss the other thing. But for now Colleagues, I want to appeal to all of us give us your cooperation and by the grace of God, God will lead us and we’ll deliver. We will defeat those forces, who think Nigeria is their pockets,” he vowed.

