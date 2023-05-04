The lawmaker representing Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno state and aspirant for the speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Muktar Betara has revealed that he remained committed to his aspiration for the 10th national assembly.

In a statement by the Director General of his campaign committee, Dickson Tarkighir, Member-elect APC, Markurdi/Guma Federal constituency Benue state, the lawmaker dismissed the reports of his ambition being driven by some individuals, saying he is supported by Nigerians and colleagues.

The statement read, ” It must be clearly reiterated that Honourable Betara has an untainted, blemish-free and enviable record of political party loyalty, the expression of which was the decision to out of his free volition step down for Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila in 2019 and wholesomely backed him to win and ultimately run a harmonious 9th assembly House of Representatives till date.

” Honourable Aliyu Muktar Betara has not and will not veer off this course. It needs to be clearly stated that his joining the 10th Assembly Speakership race now is not fuelled by personal ambition, therefore lacks any iota of desperation that will inform working at variance with the normal expectations of his political party.

” The council wishes to reiterate Honourable Betara’s commitment to his party, the All Progressives Congress, that he joined hands with many party faithful to work hard to build leading to the victory for the President-Elect and all other posts as contested for on the platform of the party.

” The Speakership race is a national one, that will naturally attract the interests of many compatriots across all divides and inclinations, definitely not excluding the Honourable Members Elect from other parties who also will have a say according to the fine details and principles of democracy.

” This Speakership aspiration recognises all these realities without compromising the expectations of his political party.

The ultimate purpose and vision are to ensure that the 10th Assembly House of Representatives will be one united, indivisible assembly that will work harmoniously with all arms of Government, particularly the Federal Government led by His Excellency, the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to enable us to meet the huge expectations of our countrymen and women.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

5 easy steps to check your 2023 UTME results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released first batch of results for all candidates who participated in…





OFFCUT: ‘You only took us from top to bottom’, Nigerians reply Buhari

Nigerians have replied Buhari on his statement concerning fulfilling the change he…

‘I was born blind’, singer Chidinma opens up on her miraculous healing

Popular singer Chidinma Ekile has opened up about her childhood and how she was…

2023 elections: What to expect in Kogi, Edo, Imo — Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has predicted the outcomes of governorship elections coming up in…

How Lionel Messi received news of suspension before returning to PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Sporting Advisor, Luís Campos, called Lionel Messi on Monday evening to inform him of his suspension and…

The passing of Peter Enahoro

ON April 24, Peter Osajele Aizejoeobor Enahoro, the iconic, remarkable journalist and former editor of the original Daily Times of Nigeria and…