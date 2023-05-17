A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations under the auspices of Nigeria Citizen Action Group has asked the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to reconsider its earlier decision and adopt Honourable Mukhar Aliyu Betara for the position of Speaker Federal House of Representatives in the 10th National Assembly.

The Coalition comprising also a Student Movement in Nigeria hinged their decision to back Betara not only for his competency, credibility but as a 5th term member who had performed creditably as the outgoing chairman, House Committee on Appropriation.

Spokesperson of the Coalition, Comrade Muhammed Lukman who addressed newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that National Assembly is key to the success of any administration, hence the need to be circumspect in the selection of principal officers of the two chambers.

Lukman said: “The credibility of the House Principal Officer counts a lot in the coordination and performance of the Assembly which in turn influences the general performance of the administration.

“The choice of National Assembly Speaker should not be based on sentiment but on leadership skills, values and ethics such as credibility, capability, intellectual rating, critical/ innovative thinking and reasoning strength alongside experience and acceptability of the individual seeking such an exalted position.

“Our independent investigation and assessment of all contenders for the 10th National Assembly Speakership have revealed that only Hon. Mukhar Aliyu Betara, representing Biu/Bayo/Shani Federal Constituency, fulfilled all these rare qualities required of such a public servant.

“We hereby urge the leadership of APC to reconsider her position and adopt a sellable and competent Betara for a seamless principal officers election and emergence as Speaker for the 10th National Assembly.

“In the same vein, we implore all Honorable members-lect to place the critical leadership qualities of Hon Betara over any sentiment, be it political or tribal to ensure only a credible figure like Betara leads the House of Representatives 10th assembly for effectiveness, impact and value-oriented leadership,” he said.

