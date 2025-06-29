Speaker Tajudeen to empower vocational training graduates with N100m start-up fund

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen on Sunday promised to provide N100 million start-up capital for graduates of vocational and skill acquisitions in his constituency in Zaria.

Speaking at the graduation of students of the Zainab Ahmed ICT/Vocational Centre in Zaria as part of his second anniversary as Speaker, Hon. Tajudeen said the money will be used to start up all those who will pass through the centre.

He said, “We cannot train you and leave you alone. We will give you starter packs for you to start your own business. Make good use”

Speaker Tajudeen said: “From my early days growing up on these streets, I have always believed that true progress is built in the classroom, in the skills centre, and in the mind of every child and every young person determined to rise above their circumstances.

“That belief has driven every step I have taken as your Representative to widen the doors of education across our communities.

“In these past two years, we have uplifted our schools, built new institutions, created more opportunities for our farmers and traders, supported our teachers, and empowered our sons and daughters with knowledge and skills that will stand the test of time.

“In all these efforts, Information and Communications Technology (ICT) holds a special place. This is the century of digital transformation.

“It is the age in which your ideas, your creativity, and your courage can travel far beyond our borders and connect you to opportunities you never imagined. Many decades ago, my only access to knowledge was through the words of my teachers and the pages of books in the library.

“Today, the world’s greatest entrepreneurs, innovators, and problem solvers are no longer limited by location. They are defined by what they know, what they can do, and how they use technology to change lives. And that is what we want for you.

“Across Africa and right here in Nigeria, we see young people building successful businesses online, offering freelance services to clients in every corner of the world, developing mobile applications that solve everyday problems, harnessing digital marketing to grow small businesses, and using online learning to gain new skills in fields once out of reach.

“With a laptop, a phone, or a simple internet connection, our youth are breaking barriers and becoming part of a truly global economy. This is the practical power of ICT– it puts the future in your hands.

“To our graduating trainees, I am proud of your achievement. You are the proof that when young minds are given the chance to learn, there is no limit to what they can achieve. Take what you have learned here and build on it. Do not stop. Let this be your launch pad to greater things. Let your ideas soar.

“Create businesses, design solutions, and open doors for others. I believe in you. I see the future in your eyes. I know you will make us proud.

“My beloved people of Zaria, you are the reason for this journey. Your trust, your prayers, and your partnership have made everything we celebrate today possible. I am deeply grateful to everyone who has worked behind the scenes to make these days of celebration meaningful and impactful.

“As we look ahead, I ask you once again for your prayers and your unwavering support. We have come this far together, but we are not done. By the grace of Almighty Allah and with your faith in this vision, we will do even more. We will build more opportunities, create more jobs and strengthen our communities. We will leave no one behind.“