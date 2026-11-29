Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, on Sunday empowered a total of 2,250 women and youth entrepreneurs in the Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State with capital to boost their businesses.

The beneficiaries were drawn from the 13 electoral wards that form the Zaria Federal Constituency, and they cut across different associations, groups, and bodies.

Tagged ‘Provision of Renewed Hope Economic Empowerment and Livelihood Support for Women and Youth in Zaria Federal Constituency,’ the empowerment followed a 5-day training of the beneficiaries, after which their businesses were registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) free of charge.

The capital ranged from 100,000 to 150,000, up to 200,000 for the beneficiaries.

Speaking at the occasion, Speaker Tajudeen noted that the business capital was targeted at small-scale enterprises on which families are heavily dependent.

“To all the traders of Zaria, thank you for your work and for the trust you have placed in me. I hope this support helps you restock, serve your customers, and worry less about finding the money for your next order. The real test of this support is what it helps you bring back from your next trip to buy stock,” the Speaker said at the presentation ceremony.

The Speaker thanked market associations and everyone who helped organise the programme, saying, “Today, we are providing financial support to traders across all 13 wards of Zaria Federal Constituency. We are doing so because a busy shop does not always mean there is enough cash to buy the next carton.”

Speaker Tajudeen stated that from time to time, his constituency office will follow up with the beneficiaries to know how the money helped, and to know whether the support helped them to improve their business.

He said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration has recognised that smallest businesses need capital too, which is why the APC-led government came up with programmes and policies to boost such businesses.

He, therefore, called on the beneficiaries and all his constituents to vote massively for President Tinubu during the January presidential election.

“As we approach the 2027 elections, I ask you to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Uba Sani and the All Progressives Congress.

“I make that appeal openly and with confidence. The President understands what these past few years have asked of you. The sacrifices Nigerians have made must now bring results they can see and feel.”