Speaker Tajudeen laments poor link between research, industrial development

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, on Thursday, lamented Nigeria’s inability to sufficiently connect its enormous intellectual strength to the productive needs of the economy, warning that the country risks remaining dependent on foreign ideas, technologies, and solutions without sustained investment in research and innovation.

Hon. Tajudeen, who expressed the concern while declaring open the public hearing on the bill seeking to establish National Research and Innovation Development Fund and the National Council on Research and Innovation, said the country’s development prospects depended largely on its ability to generate knowledge and translate discoveries into productive enterprises.

He observed that nations did not achieve lasting prosperity merely by possessing natural resources but through the generation of knowledge, application of research to practical problems, and development of technological capabilities capable of strengthening their economies.

The Speaker, who spoke through the Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Abubakar Halims, posited that Nigeria was blessed with intellectual capacity and creative potential, noting that universities, research institutions, professional communities, young innovators, entrepreneurs, and members of the diaspora possessed expertise that could significantly contribute to national development.

However, he regretted that research outputs often ended with academic publications rather than practical applications, while promising innovations struggled to attract financing and commercially viable discoveries failed to progress beyond the laboratory.

“The challenge, therefore, is not simply to produce more research, but to build an ecosystem that connects research to funding, innovation to investment, and discoveries to industry,” he said.

According to the Kaduna lawmaker, the proposed legislation seeks to address the institutional gap through the establishment of a dedicated National Research and Innovation Development Fund and a National Council on Research and Innovation, chaired by the Vice President, to coordinate research priorities, provide sustainable financing, and promote the commercialisation of research outcomes.

Hon. Tajudeen, however, stressed that the effectiveness of the proposed framework would depend on transparency, accountability, and clearly defined operational standards, insisting that research grants must be awarded on merit, scientific relevance, and demonstrable potential, without arbitrary interference or political considerations.

He also called for careful examination of the proposed funding arrangements, particularly the contemplated 20 per cent contribution from the Nigerian Content Development Fund, to establish its legal soundness, financial sustainability, and compatibility with existing statutory obligations.

The Speaker further emphasised the need to protect intellectual property rights while ensuring that polytechnics, specialised research institutes, emerging technology enterprises, and independent innovators had equitable access to research funding.

In his remarks, Chairman, House Committee on Science and Technology, Hon. Zakariya Zannah, said no nation had successfully grown its economy or secured its food and health systems without sustained investment in research and innovation.

“Nigeria has the talent; what we lack is a dependable legal and institutional framework to fund, coordinate, and carry research from the laboratory to the marketplace,” Zannah said.

He explained that Section 1 of the Bill was designed to provide the necessary framework, support the commercialisation of research outcomes, and align national research priorities with the National Development Plan.

The committee chairman urged stakeholders to critically examine the proposed governance structure, including the vice-presidential-chaired council, management of the fund under a managing director/chief executive officer, three general managers, a general counsel, and the proposed joint ministerial committee on budgets, to ensure clear lines of authority, independent grant decisions, and effective accountability.

Hon. Zannah also urged participants to scrutinise the proposed 20 per cent contribution from the Nigerian Content Development Fund under Section 19, the 2.5 per cent administrative expenditure cap under Section 21, the competitive peer-reviewed grant process under Section 34 and intellectual property provisions under Section 37, alongside offences, penalties, and legal proceedings under Part V.

He called for specific, evidence-based recommendations, alternative legislative wording where necessary, and written memoranda to the committee, assuring stakeholders that their submissions would receive careful consideration.

“The Committee will listen carefully and will not let this opportunity pass. Let us give Nigeria a fund and a council that is well governed, sustainably financed, and focused on turning research into jobs, products, and prosperity,” he assured.